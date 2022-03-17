Reebok’s Next Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Collection Finally Gives the Show’s Best Villains A Sole

Last June, Reebok collaborated with Hasbro for a collection of five limited edition sneakers that took their inspiration from the heroic costumes worn by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the original live-action series. Reebok went so far as to even theme the shoeboxes, with all five assembling to form an image of the Megazord, but there was a glaring omission the shoe maker is finally addressing: the show’s villains.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers wouldn’t exist were it not for the likes of Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and Rito Revolto, so for its second MMPR collection, Reebok is focusing on the show’s villains with a smaller collection that looks about as wild as you remember the show being.

Reebok Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto

The most subdued option in the new collection pays tribute to Rito Revolto, who might not be the most memorable of the series’ baddies, but he still made life difficult for the Power Rangers through the power of nepotism, being Rita Repulsa’s brother. The Kamikaze II Low’s neutral white finish is designed to represent Rito’s skeletal body, while the suede camo treatment on each shoe’s medial side is based on the General’s outfit.

Reebok Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto

The callbacks to the show on this addition to the MMPR line are subtle, but you’ll also find unique emblems on each sneaker’s tongue including the logo of the Evil Space Aliens group on the right show, and a Danger Ranger skull and crossbones on the left.

Reebok Answer IV Lord Zedd

Now we’re getting somewhere. Reebok’s new collection goes from about a three to an 11 with the Lord Zedd inspired Answer IV. The sneakers’ uppers feature a rippled red finish designed to mimic the villain’s exposed body, while the shiny silver overlays represent his armour, including a blue tube running around the lateral side of each shoe. Flip them over and you’ll even find a silhouette of Lord Zedd on each sneaker’s outsole, where the Answer IV usually features Allen Iverson.

Reebok Answer IV Lord Zedd

As an extra level of detail, the Lord Zedd Answer IV also feature an inner sockliner with a pattern made up of the ingredients Rita Repulsa used to whip up a love potion to make Zedd fall for her — but it’s hard to say if wearing these sneakers will have the same effect on your love interest.

Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa

You can’t attempt to take over the earth and fend off the Power Rangers if you’re constantly worried your shoes are going to fly off your feet. So for Rita Repulsa Reebok has given a pair of Instapump Furys a fantastic facelift, adding featherlike accents to each sneaker’s tongue to resemble her headband, as well as pony hair on the heelcups inspired by her headware.

Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa

Even the pump ball on the Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa features custom iconography representing the villain’s staff, and Reebok has once again themed each sneaker’s shoebox — with Rita’s designed to look like her space dumpster, and Zedd’s made to look like the Angel Grove Community Centre.

Available starting March 25

The second Reebok x Power Rangers sneaker collection will officially be available starting on March 25 on Reebok’s website, with the Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto going for $US140 ($194), the Answer IV Lord Zedd going for $US170 ($236), and the Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa hitting the $US200 ($278) price point.