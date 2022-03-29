Smash Bros Champion Gets Twitter Hacked By NFT Dipshits

Earlier today the Twitter account of Leonardo Lopez Perez, aka “MkLeo”, one of if not the best Smash players in the world, was hacked by crypto freaks trying to shill their bogus NFT schemes.

Five hours ago (from the time of posting) his account tweeted a cryptic message that simply said “big announcement is coming….👀”. Between his reputation, 217,000 followers and/or sponsorship deals that could have meant anything, but womp, two hours later a follow-up tweet showed he had instead been hacked, as the intruders started posting some visually-nauseating NFT crap instead.

MkLeo’s profile picture was changed to some shitty NFT image (above), and the tweets weren’t even sending people to an actual NFT project, but instead a scam-within-a-scam operation of people pretending to be a well-known outfit known as “The Possessed”.

As Web3 Is Going Great report, the links in the tweet sent anyone clicking on them to “a scam website that claimed to allow people to mint NFTs from the actual Possessed NFT project”, but was actually just a front for the hustlers.

After getting the word out through other channels MkLeo has since regained control of his account, and the NFT tweets have been deleted.

