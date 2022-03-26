Stranger Things 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It has been more than two years since we took a trip to the upside-down, and that is far too long in my opinion. I’ve aged, you’ve aged, but most importantly, the kids in Hawkins have aged beyond the innocent tweens we once knew (I mean, have you seen Caleb McLaughlin lately?). This has brought me to the conclusion that we really need more Stranger Things, so when are we getting season 4?

The good news is that the next instalment of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show is on the way.

When will Stranger Things season 4 be released?

While filming kicked off on Stranger Things 4 back in March 2020, COVID-19 has significantly delayed things.

A teaser trailer for the series revealed that Stranger Things season 4 will be hitting screens in 2022. Stranger Things Day (November 6) then gave us a further update on the season’s release date with a window of Summer 2022. That’s winter for us in the southern hemisphere.

Most recently the folks over at Netflix gave us the news we were waiting for. Stranger Things 4 finally has a release date, actually, it has two.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 will release on May 27, 2022 and the second part of season 4 will drop on July 1, 2022.

Some other good news that came from the announcement is that Stranger Things will be getting a fifth and final season, so this isn’t the end yet.

We’re not in Hawkins anymore

Let’s recap what happened the last time we saw our Stranger Things friends.

Following the dramatic events of Stranger Things season 3, not everyone is in Hawkins anymore.

Our fearless Chief Hopper (seemingly) sacrificed himself in the last episode to kill the Mind Flayer, which leads to Eleven being adopted by Joyce and moving out of Hawkins with Will and Jonathon.

The last scene of season 3 shows us a Russian facility, where the guards are discussing which prisoners to feed to a Demogorgon. Any of them – just not the American.

The American, you say? You would think one of the big mysteries of Stranger Things season 4 would be whether Hopper is alive or not. But Netflix isn’t pulling a Jon Snow on us and we already know that Hopper is alive thanks to the first season 4 teaser.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Along with this teaser the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, released a synopsis for season 4, saying:

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American”

Yikes. I can’t imagine what creature can top the Mind Flayer but stranger things have happened (wink).

Netflix also released a new synopsis for Stranger Things’ latest season which reads:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Netflix also teased the release of the fourth season with four new posters that highlight the main locations of the new Stranger Things season.

The first is Russia where we see our friend Hopper is currently residing.

001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket. pic.twitter.com/NO4NHRLVDs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Next is the lab, the terrifying place where Eleven grew up.

002. The Lab. Every story starts somewhere. pic.twitter.com/trFwENrP4f — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Then we have the mysterious Creel house, the creepy old home that was teased in one of Stranger Things 4’s trailers.

Lastly, we have California, the new home of Will, Jonathon, Joyce and Eleven in the upcoming season.

004. California. Hold onto your butts, brochachos. pic.twitter.com/2xRx3UMn1E — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Then in the last image, everything comes together.

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Stranger Things 4 Trailer

Another thing that came out of Stranger Things day was a new teaser trailer for season 4. This is one of the best looks yet we’ve had at the new season and shows Will, Eleven, Joyce and Jonathon adapting to their new life in California.

Eleven has been writing letters to her far-away boyfriend Mike as she tries to survive a new school. This peace doesn’t last long as we’re shown a series of gunshots, helicopters and explosions which can’t be good for our squad.

Another teaser trailer came from Netflix TUDUM.

In it, we’re introduced to the creepy as hell Creel House; a home where we see strange and spooky things play out around the 1950s family who once lived in it. Fast forward to the ’80s and our favourite Hawkins kids are searching the space for clues.

At the centre of it all sits the grandfather clock we spotted in an earlier teaser, and a whole lot of ominous music. Check it out below.

You can also find earlier teaser trailers for the new season of Stranger Things season 4 here.

Stranger Things 4 Episode Titles

As of November 2021, we also have the episode titles for all nine episodes in Stranger Things 4. They are:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and the Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawking Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

The Duffer Brothers teased that Season 4’s nine scripts are over 800 cumulative pages and have almost twice the runtime of any previous season. Hence it’s a split season release date.

Stranger Things Characters

Are there any new characters coming?

Stranger Things 4 is bringing on a lot of new cast members. After all, with Russia, Hawkins and California to cover, we’re bound to see some new faces.

Joining the cast so far are Robert Englund (Victor Creel), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Tom Wlashicha (Dmitri), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Mason), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Miles Truitt (Patrick), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy) and Regina Ting Chen (Ms Kelly).

You can read all about their new characters in the thread below.

let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome. roll call 🗣 [thread] — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

These new Stranger Things characters will join our existing cast of favourites which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

We also have a first look at our characters (both old and new) in the images Netflix has released below.

And on Day 65, we got our first look at ST4. (this is just a taste of the eggo. link in bio to https://t.co/sdbq7ANsMx for full extravaganza.) pic.twitter.com/XvNnd88vLL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 23, 2022

it’s a full ST4 extravaganza, hot off the griddle. pic.twitter.com/5SuC8S9HR1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 23, 2022

How to avoid Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers

With Stranger Things 4’s release imminent you might want to avoid spoilers until you can watch the whole season.

If you don’t want any plot details spoiled for you on social media the best thing to do is mute keywords. Or stay off social media altogether.

You can also install special extensions in your browser that will help all those internet spoilers disappear from your search.

Stranger Things Soundtrack

One of the best things about Stranger Things is no doubt its soundtrack. Being set in the 80s, the Stranger Things soundtrack includes some absolute bangers like ‘Time After Time’ and ‘Material Girl’.

It also has a killer original score full of synth vibes and spooky tunes that makes for great background music.

Where can you catch up on Stranger Things?

I don’t know about you but all this talk about Stranger Things 4 has given me a real craving to rewatch the entire show again. If you’d like to join me you can find all three seasons on Netflix in Australia.

There are 25 action-packed episodes available to watch which, by my calculations, you can binge in 21 hours and 52 minutes. A day in your life you won’t regret.

If you’re looking for other shows to watch while you wait for Stranger Things season 4, we’ve pulled together some suggestions.

