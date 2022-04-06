Buy Max Payne 1 And 2 Now Before They Are Inevitably Delisted

This morning Remedy Entertainment announced that it will produce remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in partnership with Rockstar Games.

The remakes will be produced as a combined package, on Rockstar’s dime, and using Remedy’s Northlight engine. This is obviously great news: the Max Payne games put Remedy on the map and pioneered “bullet time” physics in video games. Take-Two Interactive acquired the Max Payne IP in 2002 and produced two sequels, including its own Max Payne 3, at Rockstar in 2012. To see Remedy return to it after all these years is genuinely great and, if they are on the level of Alan Wake Remastered, will be quite special indeed.

But here’s the rub: Rockstar is still involved. As we’ve seen from previous remasters connected to Rockstar, the original games tend to disappear from digital storefronts right before the remaster drops. It pulled the PC versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas from sale prior to the launch of the ill-fated GTA: The Trilogy last year. Unless you already own those games, there is now no way to buy or play their original incarnations without resorting to dodgy key resale sites like G2A (don’t do that).

It’s easy to see a similar fate befalling Max Payne. To avoid it, I’d recommend you pick them up now if you haven’t already. Though they appear to be unavailable on Steam, the original is currently AU $9.99 on Humble. Max Payne 2 is also AU 9.99.

You can grab all three in the same package, and those purchases will grant you Steam keys. If they’ve already been removed, and don’t make a reappearance, that means Steam keys are going to become rarer and rarer. Grab a copy now if you want to preserve them.