How To Access HBO Max in Australia So You Can Watch The Batman

The Batman has been one of 2022’s biggest superhero movies, so far. While it’s been hanging around in theatres since Thursday, March 3, the latest big-screen iteration of the Dark Knight is set to stream on HBO Max in the United States from April 18.

With no local streaming release planned for The Batman yet, Australian audiences will have to wait until the DVD and Blu-ray release on June 1 before they can watch it from the comfort of their own Batcaves.

Luckily, there is a workaround.

While accessing HBO Max in Australia is tricky, it is possible. With the use of a premium VPN and a U.S. payment method, you should be able to use the service from anywhere in the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

Which VPNs you should use to access HBO Max

According to extensive testing by Streaming Rant and How To Watch, the best VPN services for accessing HBO Max in Australia are: NordVPN, Surfshark, PureVPN and ExpressVPN. Each costs between $4 and $8 a month, so it’s not super pricy if you’re looking to access overseas content.

Once you’re signed up, these VPN services will let you connect to a remote server located in whatever country you choose. In this case, you’ll want to choose a U.S. server and head to the HBO Max website.

You’ll know if your VPN works immediately because the streaming service will throw up a blocking wall to any user that appears to be outside the United States.

Once you’re in, all you need to do is pay the subscription fee.

How to pay for a HBO Max subscription in Australia

A HBO Max subscription costs around $20.25 in Australia, but it’s not as simple as using your PayPal account.

To sign up you’ll need an actual U.S. credit card or an HBO gift card.

The simplest way to get it done is to borrow a friend’s details but if you’re lacking in overseas companionship, you can also purchase a U.S. HBO Max gift card from a store like MyGiftCardSupply and use it to pay for a subscription.

Currently these do appear to be out of stock online, but check back in future and you might be in luck.

Alternatively, you can access most HBO content on Binge, Stan or Foxtel

While major Warner Bros. films are not currently streaming in Australia, you can still access the vast majority of HBO’s content on Binge and Stan in Australia. Both streaming services are available locally for $10 a month each, and feature major shows from across the HBO library.

Binge does have more than Stan, but there’s still plenty to watch across both services — including smash hits like Barry (Binge), which recently announced the premiere of its third season.

If you don’t want to go through the rigamarole of signing up to HBO Max using a VPN they’re very viable alternatives, but you won’t get those premium movies, and not all HBO shows come to Australia in a timely manner.

When will The Batman start streaming on HBO Max?

The Batman is set to launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review of The Batman here.

What other films are on HBO Max?

A streaming deal between Warner Bros. and HBO Max meant that every major film of 2021 would hit the streaming platform at the same time it lands in cinemas. This deal has been slightly altered for 2022, and there’s now a 45-day window between the theatrical and streaming releases.

Here a few of the major releases you can find on there:

Dune

King Richard

West Side Story

Death on the Nile

The Matrix 4

Drive My Car

Given we don’t know much about the 2022 release schedule, we could also see more films hit the service at a later date.

The Batman hits Australian theatres on March 3, 2022. For everyone who can’t currently visit a cinema, this guide should come in handy.