Harley Quinn’s Blood-Soaked Romance Returns In July

It feels like it’s been ages since the excellent Harley Quinn animated series graced our TV screens. In reality, it’s only been a bit over two years since the season two finale aired, but the fact that it ended with Harley and her BFF finally admitting their romantic feelings for each other and sharing a kiss has made it rather hard to wait for DC’s (super)power couple to return. So thank goodness Harley’s finally on her way back to TV, and there’s a new trailer promising romance, chaos, and Clayface begging The Suicide Squad director James Gunn to sit on him.

Basically, it’s more of everything you loved about Harley Quinn:

Personally, of all the delightful things in this trailer, none makes me more delighted than Catwoman telling Batman to stop giving her a shitty foot massage. Here’s the official summary for season three:

“Wrapping up their ‘Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,’ Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.”

For the record, The Eat Bang Kill Tour was also the name of a Harley Quinn comic miniseries set in between the second and third seasons of the TV series. In it, Harley and Ivy go on a road trip while chased by the show’s deranged version of Commissioner Gordon, which is presumably why co-creator Patrick Schumacker has said the comic serves as an “extended cold open” for season three.

Specifically, Harley Quinn will return to HBO Max on July 28. Hopefully, Lex Luthor has a change of pants ready.

Editor’s note for Australian readers: Harley Quinn is not currently streaming in Australia, but you can buy or rent it on Apple TV or Microsoft Movies & TV in Australia.