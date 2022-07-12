In The Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer, Gotham Goes Green

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are back in town to get the band back together for a new master plan to help turn things green in Gotham. Along with King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove), the power couple now face a new Joker (Alan Tudyk) obstacle in their way: the clown prince has decided on reform and is running for mayor. No doubt that’ll cause some chaos in season three of Harley Quinn, which will premiere on July 28 on HBO Max.

Catch up with Harlivy and friends in the latest trailer below, which features our first look at Harvey Guillén voicing Nightwing:

The Bat family continues to get more involved this time around. Nightwing’s deep voice-off with Batman (Diedrich Bader) definitely has us excited to see the characterization. It’s also shocking to see a tease of seeing Joker kill Jason Todd, maybe in a video unearthed to stop him from gaining power in Gotham.

Here’s an additional summary for season three: “Wrapping up their ‘Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,’ Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — ’Harlivy’ strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.”

Harley Quinn season three premieres July 28 on HBO Max.