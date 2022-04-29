It Is Once Again Time For The Coolest Nintendo Cartridge Art Around

If you’ve never heard of My Famicase Exhibition, it means you likely haven’t visited this site in April before, because ever since the exhibit’s debut in 2005 we’ve been covering its annual showcase of incredible cartridge art.

Japanese game store Meteor is home to the gallery, which every year invites both local and international artists to submit designs for Famicom game cartridge art. The catch being that these submissions are for games that don’t actually exist, and have been dreamt up by the artist.

Each submission includes a copy of the art and a brief description of the game, which combined with the label might tell a detailed story of what the game’s about, or might be kept intentionally minimal to leave it up to you.

And while the physical exhibit is going to be almost impossible for 99% of you to get to this year given Japan’s ongoing travel restrictions, as usual Meteor have done us all a favour and uploaded the complete gallery to their website, allowing us to click through it at our leisure.

I’ve included some highlights below, while you can check out the complete gallery at Meteor’s site. And if you’d like to buy this year’s exhibition in a book, you can do that too!

