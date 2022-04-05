See Games Differently

Yes, That’s A Xenoblade Chronicles Reference In Lego Star Wars

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: April 6, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:adam howden
legolego star warslego star wars the skywalker sagaredditshulksuper smash brossuper smash bros for wii uxenoblade chronicles
Yes, That’s A Xenoblade Chronicles Reference In Lego Star Wars

You read the headline right: there’s a sneaky Xenoblade Chronicles reference in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars fans have always loved a sneaky, in-canon nod. George Lucas famously included nods to films he loved in both the Original and Prequel Trilogies. Did you know Watto’s junkshop in Episode 1 contains a pod from 2001, a Robbie the Robot from Forbidden Planet, and a whole ass Terminator? It bloody does.

So it makes sense that the tradition would continue in the post-Lucas era.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga contains many references to other movies, but its reference to the beloved Japanese RPG series Xenoblade Chronicles might rank among the most surprising.

In the game’s Return of the Jedi level, players can find an NPC inside Jabba’s Palace performing a dance that looks pretty similar to the one from Saturday Night Fever. When spoken to, the character, which Lego Star Wars dubbed Disco Director, says “Now this is a party! I’m really feeling it!”

The line “I’m really feeling it!” is a reference to the Xenoblade Chronicles character Shulk. The character first uttered it in his reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros for 3DS/Wii U, after which it became something of a meme. The line might have slipped by if it weren’t for the fact that Lego Star Wars has finally moved to fully voicing its characters and NPCs. The Disco Director character is voiced by English actor Adam Howden, the long-time voice of Shulk.

As if this weren’t enough, a developer responsible for the reference took to the Xenoblade subreddit to confirm that Adam was indeed asked to record the line as a direct Xenoblade reference.

Finally, Howden himself shared a clip to his Twitter account for final confirmation.

So there you go. Xenoblade Chronicles would have to be the last franchise I expected to turn up in Lego Star Wars. That developer saw a golden opportunity, went for it, and helped create a small but special moment in a pretty special game.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.