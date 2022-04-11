There’s A New Subnautica Game On The Way

Looks like we’ll be returning to the horrifying depths of the ocean in a brand spanking new Subnautica game.

Subnautica is an underwater survival adventure game developed by Unknown Worlds and released in 2018. The game saw widely positive reviews on release, with a sequel being released in 2021 under the title Subnautica: Below Zero. While offering much of the same as the previous game, it still received positive reviews.

Now, thanks to a job listing on the Unknown Worlds website, we know that the developer has plans for a new addition to the series.

We’re seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌 Come and join our fully remote studio and let’s make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

According to the job description, the Senior Narrative Designer will be responsible for the following:

Collaborate with the team to establish game lore, history, characters, and storylines.

Work with art and design to define and implement narrative systems and environmental storytelling requirements.

Provide in-game text and other written content as required by project goals. Write dialogue and backstory text. Collaborate with staff or contract writers to ensure consistency and quality across all game text.

Collaborate with the audio team on voice casting and talent direction. Organize material for recording sessions and provide character bios and briefs for voice actors. Provide feedback on auditions and performance.

Establish and maintain internal documentation for the Subnautica universe fiction and lore.

This suggests that the team may have plans to expand the story of Subnautica, which began as a tale of the protagonist crash landing on an alien planet and proceeding to explore and research the vast ocean of said planet. Subnautica: Below Zero somewhat expanded on this concept with a return to the alien planet two years after the original was set, in an attempt to uncover what happened to the original expedition.

The sequel, while visually beautiful, was critiqued by some as feeling like more of a DLC than a full game, so it seems like the developers heard these critiques and are now planning to put a strong focus on expanding the lore of the universe in their new Subnautica game.

Another position on offer, Senior 3D Environment Artist, is looking for someone to work on ‘a new unannounced franchise’, so it looks like we’ll be seeing more and more from Unknown Worlds in due time.