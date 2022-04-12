SteelSeries Announces Apex Legends Esports Tournament As An Easter Weekend Treat

Are you a fan of esports and want a little something to watch over this Easter weekend? Don’t worry, SteelSeries has got you covered.

Gaming and esports accessory manufacturer SteelSeries have announced today the SteelSeries Prime Invitational. This tournament will be happening over the Easter weekend on April 16th and 17th and will have twenty teams consisting of 60 pro players from the ANZ and APAC South region going head to head in Apex Legends.

The prizes up for grabs consist of a shared prize pool of $10,000, with first-place taking home $5,000, second place taking $2,500, and third place taking $1,250. That’s some sweet sweet shmoney right there!

Tony Trubridge, SteelSeries’ Global Esports Director, had this to say about the announcement:

“As the original esports brand, our on-going mission is to continue to push boundaries, to innovate and create the best gaming products on the planet, and to create opportunities for gamers to seek glory in competition. The Prime Cup Invitational exemplifies our commitment to helping shape the future of esports and there will be even more events and opportunities for players to compete across a variety of games in the future.”



While Easter for many is a time spent eating eggs laid by a rabbit and arguing about garbage with your family, the SteelSeries Prime Invitational is a great option if you’d like to take a break from the festivities and watch masters of their craft battle it out for the bag.

The event will be streamed entirely on Twitch from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM AEST on both days, with each day consisting of six matches. The event will also be hosted by Australian content creator b_rad and international commentators Jamerson and DiA.

So if you’re keen to jump into some good ol’ esports over the long weekend, make sure to tune in to Twitch.TV/SteelSeries from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM this Saturday and Sunday!

In additional esports news, tickets to this year’s DreamHack Melbourne are on sale now too if you’d like to see some competitive gaming in the flesh. This will be the first time DreamHack has occurred in Australia, so you might just be a part of history!