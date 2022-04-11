See Games Differently

We’ve Got An Exclusive Card From The Magic The Gathering: Streets Of New Capenna Set

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: April 12, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:card game
card gamesccgccgscollectible card gamecollectible card gamesmagic the gatheringmagic the gathering streets of new capennamtgstreets of new capennawizards of the coastwotc
We’ve Got An Exclusive Card From The Magic The Gathering: Streets Of New Capenna Set

How would you like a sneak peek at the new Magic: The Gathering set, Streets of New Capenna?

Thanks to our mates at Wizards of the Coast, Kotaku Australia can exclusively reveal but one card from the forthcoming set.

Without further ado, the Brazen Upstart:

What you can see above are the standard frame and Golden Age frame variants of the card. The Brazen Upstart is a 4/2 creature card with a few elemental qualities. This is a Mountain-Forest-Plains card, and the creature it depicts is an Elf Shaman. Here’s the card text in case you’re having a hard time reading it:

Vigilance

When Brazen Upstart dies, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

So it’s a little bit of risk and reward here. If the right creature comes up in your five-card flop, Brazen Upstart could potentially save your bacon in a fight. However, if the right creature doesn’t show up, not only are you a bit stuck, but you also have to shuffle four potentially strong cards to the bottom of your deck.

You can find out more about the Streets of New Capenna expansion over at the official Wizards of the Coast website.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.