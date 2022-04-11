We’ve Got An Exclusive Card From The Magic The Gathering: Streets Of New Capenna Set

How would you like a sneak peek at the new Magic: The Gathering set, Streets of New Capenna?

Thanks to our mates at Wizards of the Coast, Kotaku Australia can exclusively reveal but one card from the forthcoming set.

Without further ado, the Brazen Upstart:

What you can see above are the standard frame and Golden Age frame variants of the card. The Brazen Upstart is a 4/2 creature card with a few elemental qualities. This is a Mountain-Forest-Plains card, and the creature it depicts is an Elf Shaman. Here’s the card text in case you’re having a hard time reading it:

Vigilance When Brazen Upstart dies, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

So it’s a little bit of risk and reward here. If the right creature comes up in your five-card flop, Brazen Upstart could potentially save your bacon in a fight. However, if the right creature doesn’t show up, not only are you a bit stuck, but you also have to shuffle four potentially strong cards to the bottom of your deck.

You can find out more about the Streets of New Capenna expansion over at the official Wizards of the Coast website.