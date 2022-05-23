See Games Differently

Beekeeping Sim Apico Teaches You How To Bee Better

Hehehe, bombus. (Image: Whitethorn Games)

Aren’t you tired of going ape shit? Don’t you just want to bee nice? Well, now you can in Apico, a beekeeping sim that’s just plain nice.

Apico is a simulation game all about beekeeping and conservation. There’s been plenty of talk over the years about saving the bees, and many of us have thought, “Gee whiz, I wish I could save the bees by living my dream of becoming a beekeeper.”

While I’m not sure if you’ve made the decision to become a beekeeper in real life, Apico will give you that sweet sweet relief of being a virtual beekeeper for the time being.

Developed by Whitethorn GamesApico falls in line with the developer’s belief system when it comes to their games:

While our games might challenge you, they’ll respect your time, they’ll make sure you can play, and most importantly, they’ll never punish you.

In Apico, you play as a beekeeper and conservationist. Your job involves collecting, breeding, and conversing a variety of bees. Much like your average simulation game, you’ll have to gather resources and play little minigames, all with the added bonus of learning about and protecting bees, the lifeforce of this world.

The graphics are very cute and simple pixel art, but with a strong focus on detailed pixel art for – you guessed it – the bees. The different bee designs are lovely to see. I’m going to say it. You love to see it.

The game released on May 20th for $28.95 AUD, but if you’d like to try before you buy there’s also a demo available that takes you through the first few hours of the game.

The demo gives you a rough idea of the mechanics, as well as 9 different species of bees to discover. Word of warning though, you won’t be able to carry over your demo save to the full game, so I’d suggest giving the demo a little go to see if you like it, but not putting too much work in if you want to take on the full responsibility of a beekeeper in Apico.

Of course, a sweet game about conservation like this has to come with some more goodness to it. In saying that, the developers of Apico will also be putting part of sales from the game towards national and international beekeeping charities. Chef’s kiss.

Apico is available now for Windows, Mac, and SteamOS + Linux on Humbleitch.io, and Steam.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

