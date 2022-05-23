Beekeeping Sim Apico Teaches You How To Bee Better

Aren’t you tired of going ape shit? Don’t you just want to bee nice? Well, now you can in Apico, a beekeeping sim that’s just plain nice.

Apico is a simulation game all about beekeeping and conservation. There’s been plenty of talk over the years about saving the bees, and many of us have thought, “Gee whiz, I wish I could save the bees by living my dream of becoming a beekeeper.”

While I’m not sure if you’ve made the decision to become a beekeeper in real life, Apico will give you that sweet sweet relief of being a virtual beekeeper for the time being.

Developed by Whitethorn Games, Apico falls in line with the developer’s belief system when it comes to their games:

While our games might challenge you, they’ll respect your time, they’ll make sure you can play, and most importantly, they’ll never punish you.

In Apico, you play as a beekeeper and conservationist. Your job involves collecting, breeding, and conversing a variety of bees. Much like your average simulation game, you’ll have to gather resources and play little minigames, all with the added bonus of learning about and protecting bees, the lifeforce of this world.

The graphics are very cute and simple pixel art, but with a strong focus on detailed pixel art for – you guessed it – the bees. The different bee designs are lovely to see. I’m going to say it. You love to see it.

The game released on May 20th for $28.95 AUD, but if you’d like to try before you buy there’s also a demo available that takes you through the first few hours of the game.

The demo gives you a rough idea of the mechanics, as well as 9 different species of bees to discover. Word of warning though, you won’t be able to carry over your demo save to the full game, so I’d suggest giving the demo a little go to see if you like it, but not putting too much work in if you want to take on the full responsibility of a beekeeper in Apico.

Of course, a sweet game about conservation like this has to come with some more goodness to it. In saying that, the developers of Apico will also be putting part of sales from the game towards national and international beekeeping charities. Chef’s kiss.

Apico is available now for Windows, Mac, and SteamOS + Linux on Humble, itch.io, and Steam.