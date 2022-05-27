Oh My God I Need This Kyoshi Warrior Jacket From The BlackMilk Avatar Collab

Australian owned and made brand BlackMilk is doing another pretty sizeable collab, after partnerships with companies like Nintendo and CD Projekt RED (to produce Mario and The Witcher-themed clothes). This time, BlackMilk is collabing with a brand that hits super close to home for me: Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Normally we don’t do fashion news on Gizmodo Australia, but when it’s something that we love as much as Avatar, we’ll make an exception. FashionModo, we’ll call it.

The collection includes 43 pieces of clothing all inspired by either Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra. Most of the items in the collection are based on the elemental nations throughout the world of Avatar (water, Earth, fire and air).

Let’s take a gander at some of the clothes in the BlackMilk Avatar collection.

So, firstly, this looks incredible. The level of detail on the back of this kimono-like top is terrific, detailing two dragons on what looks to be a fire nation print. It looks at least a little inspired by the Season 3 episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender when Aang and Zuko dance with dragons.

Let’s move onto my favourite piece of the collection: a Kyoshi Warrior bomber jacket, dark green with a print of Avatar Kyoshi on the back.

I’m blown away by the level of detail in the patterns and I love the Kyoshi symbol on the back, referencing the Kyoshi Warriors from the first season of the show. Also I’m currently wearing a similar jacket right now, albeit dark red. I’m picturing myself in it.

If Sokka and Suki in Kyoshi Warrior armour was your bisexual awakening (like for me), this was made for you. I need it.

Let’s move on, what else do we have in the lookbook? Oh my god, these overalls.

On the left, we have the Appa-themed overalls we mentioned earlier, with his horns sticking out the top and with cute prints all over the rest of the fabric. On the right we have a similar set of overalls featuring Pabu, the fire ferret from The Legend of Korra, one of the animal mascots of the show. Both of these are so cute, but I looove Pabu the most. He’s so cute.

We’ve got time for a couple more. Let’s see here, hmm…

Ah, this one on the left is gorgeous. It’s a pretty pastel pink neck-high dress featuring Momo, the lemur pet of Aang., chasing after a peach. I dig it! It’s pretty and it’s one of those patterns that you’d look closely at for about two seconds before going “Oh. Avatar. Nice”.

On the right, we appear to have… Oh. That’s the villain from the first season of The Legend of Korra, Amon. His whole deal was “equality” by removing the element bending abilities of everybody in the world. He’s uh… He’s not a good guy! Loved the character, probably wouldn’t get his face on a t-shirt.

Regardless, the rest of the collection looks terrific. you can view the lookbook here.

It’s not always that nerdy clothes get printed with this kind of quality. BlackMilk has built up a bit of a reputation for doing this over the years and I’m so here for it.

The BlackMilk Avatar collection preview will be visible from May 27 and will be available from 7am on Tuesday, May 31.

Thanks for tuning into FashionModo and geeking off with me.