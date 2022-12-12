See Games Differently

I Would Toss A Coin To This BlackMilk X Witcher Collaboration

Image: Blackmilk / Kotaku Australia

Australian-owned clothing brand BlackMilk is diving into the Witcher universe once again for a new collaboration.

The brand, known for its sensory-overload leggings and non-stop collaborations in the TV, movie, and video game world, released a Witcher clothing collection around this time last year after teaming up with CD Projekt Red for a game-inspired set of looks.

Now BlackMilk is back, this time teaming up with Netflix to unleash a collection following the success of the Witcher Netflix series.

The 32-piece collection, according to a press release from BlackMilk, features designs inspired by the series’ three central characters – Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Ciri of Cintra – as well as “custom-designed burned velvet and foil fabrics”.

BlackMilk’s other collaborations with Netflix have consisted of collections inspired by Squid Game and Stranger Things, but they are also no stranger to video game clothes. They’ve also had countless designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. And as a bonus, they have a very cute Care Bears collection going at the moment for good measure.

While I haven’t always been the biggest fan of BlackMilk (I was a bystander in the Tumblr Galaxy Leggings era, not a participant), there are honestly some absolute bangers in this collection.

My personal favourites from this line have to be the Winter Walker Collared Trench Coat, the Magic Pirate Lace Up Bodysuit, the Sorceress Strapped Up Maxi Dress, the Wanted Giant Tee, and the Warrior Harness. I’m an appreciator of a nice silhouette and a lazy goth, so these articles of clothing truly speak to my desire to look scary and unapproachable.

The collection will be going live tomorrow, specifically on December 13th at 7:00 a.m. AEST. Check out some piccies of the fits from the BlackMilk lookbook below, and you can check out the whole collection here.

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

Image: BlackMilk

 

