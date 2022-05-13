Lego Star Wars Becomes First Non-Nintendo Game To Top Switch Charts In Over A Year

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga did something very few Switch games have done over the last few years: it topped April’s NPD Switch sales chart, becoming the first non-Nintendo published game to do so in over a year. And Skywalker Saga not only topped the Switch sales charts last month, but the charts of all other consoles too, according to the latest NPD data.

According to the NPD data shared today (first spotted by GameSpot), the latest family-friendly Lego adventure from TT Games was the best-selling game in April, even beating Elden Ring, which is right behind it at number two. (It should be noted that Elden Ring is also selling very well, even outselling Call of Duty.)

As mentioned, Skywalker Saga was also the top-selling game on all of the platforms the NPD monitors, which include Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Lego Star Wars snagging the top of the Switch sales charts for April is a big deal, as Nintendo-published games almost always lead the NPD Switch charts. A non-Nintendo title grabbing the top spot is not a common occurrence.

The last third-party game to accomplish this feat was Monster Hunter Rise in March 2021. This happens so rarely that I had to dig back quite a lot to find another instance of a non-Nintendo title topping the chart. In fact, the last time it happened was all the way back in April 2019 with the release of Mortal Kombat 11 on Switch.

If history is any indicator, it’s likely that Skywalker Saga’s time at the top will be fleeting, as non-Nintendo titles rarely repeat this feat two months in a row.

This is yet another example of how important exclusive games are to Nintendo and its consoles, which probably helps explain why the company has so many bangers lined up for later this year. That’s particularly so in comparison to the other consoles, which seem to keep having big exclusives delayed these days.