See Games Differently

Internet Strongly Approves Of Woman Filming My Chemical Romance Concert On A Nintendo DS

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: May 27, 2022 at 2:28 pm -
Filed to:my chemical romance
Nintendonintendo 3dsnintendo dspop punk will never die
Internet Strongly Approves Of Woman Filming My Chemical Romance Concert On A Nintendo DS
Image: Sony Pictures

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t bother writing a piece on something like this. But it’s Friday afternoon, and I want to, so I am.

The recent run of My Chemical Romance shows in the US has put many a Millennial emo kid squarely back in their feelings.

For many attending these concerts, the band’s first since formally breaking up in 2013, the experience has been a kind of spiritual homecoming. For others, a reward for surviving a bruising two years of Covid restrictions. But for a few, a special few, it’s been an excuse to turn the clock back a decade.

Take this woman, for instance, spotted holding a Nintendo DS at (I’m pretty sure) the band’s May 17th concert at Eden Project in Cornwall.

This woman has taken up live concert photography at a My Chemical Romance show using a Nintendo DS XL. I mean, if the music is going to teleport you back to 2009, you should probably have the hardware to match. I can’t imagine the pictures are terribly good, but it is nevertheless a big brain, god-tier move. I simply cannot fault her logic. In fact, I’m inspired. I want to see more of it. I’m filming the next Living End show I go to on a Nokia 7610.

I am sure this will not endear her, or me, to the Gen Z readers of this page. It is, without a doubt, the deeply uncool move of someone well into their Fun Parent era. The pop culture zeitgeist has left us behind, but it has also left us with the tools to reconstruct our moment in the sun.

God bless you, mystery My Chemical Romance concert enjoyer with her Nintendo DS, whoever you are. I truly hope you enjoyed the show.

MCR is currently touring the UK and Ireland.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.