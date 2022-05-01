See Games Differently

Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku’s Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Ruby questions in the Ask Kotaku channel, or even find a squad in Looking For Group. Come by and say hello, we’d love to see you.

  • What a week for me lol.

    Turned 30 which i absolutely hate. I wanna be sub 29 forever and my dad caught COVID.

    Discovered an amazing show on netflix though thanks to ruby. Old Enough on netflix. Highly reccomend to anyone. Guaranteed to give you anime Sugoi face.

        • ~Hello darkness my old friend~

          It’s not that bad, there’s plenty to look forward to.
          A sudden increase in weather interest and knowledge, socks and sandals magically become acceptable, unplanned naps can happen suddenly, all your favourite music moves to GOLD FM, you can’t start saying “when I was young” outside of jokes, dinner at 5pm, you start becoming suspicious of any persons you see near or around your property (especially kids), yogurt becomes functional rather than about flavour, you get to make room in the fridge for your medicines, people on the radio and TV news start making sense, a dislike of lights left on in rooms not being used, a range of different sounds when sitting or standing.
          The best part is what suddenly becomes cool like socks and sandals, vests of all kinds, measuring rain, insurance paperwork, supermarket music, 4WD ownership, reading bills etc.

          • Gardening. You forgot to mention that you inevitably acquire as newfound interest in gardening, even if you don’t have a yard.

  • Imma be a massive weeb and discuss some animu here.

    So the new anime season is starting, and I’ve started watching what’s available. Shield Hero season two is off to a good start.
    After watching Dress-up Darling, I’m enjoying Aharen-sama no Hakanarai. It’s about a very odd couple of students in high school. One is a large unfriendly appearing man and the other is a small student who doesn’t seem to understand boundaries. It appears to be another Romcom, and I’m already enjoying the one episode I’ve seen. Aharen airs on Saturdays on Crunchyroll

    • Ha, bloody weeb!

      Who watches things like Shield Hero?! And……where would one even start watching that and how many episodes in the first season?
      I don’t want to know, I’m just curious how far gone you are, it’s not like I’m planning to watch Kotaro Lives Alone on Netflix or anything.

      • Pretty far gone. I’ve watched some damn trash and still enjoyed it. =P
        I’ve watched all of Shield hero that is available. Time to find out what I’m gonna watch this morning.

        • guess I’m going to have to add that now.
          Also, I ended up watching Don’t hurt me, my healer. Hard Pass. The healer is just obnoxious and annoying. Supporting cast is great, but I just can’t get over how annoying Carla is.

    • Oh heck, I haven’t thought about that place in years. I think I even wrote a review for them once… Wild. That would have been what.. circa 2005?

      • Yep, it was active over the original Xbox/Xbox 360 period. Feels like a lifetime ago now hey. It’s funny how we can track stages of life across consolte/gaming generations.

        • For sure. That was also formative years in online forums for me. Xbox World Australia and AnimeSuki forums are the few that I can recall from that time.

  • I was going to start playing the kirby demo (until I can afford to buy it), but I had $15 on my ninty account from christmas, so I ended up buying picross s6 and playing that instead. >_>

    • While I am of the opinion that everybody should play Kirby, I can’t deny that Picross goes hard as hell.

      • I am such a sucker for picross. Except mega picross. I hate that. I would do it if it had different images, but it’s just the same! What’s even the point?! >=(

  • Finally finished Endwalker. Absolutely 10/10 expansion. Easily surpasses Shadowbringers. Now to do 6.1, level the rest of my classes and play some PvP

