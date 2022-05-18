Techland Tosses A Coin To Ex-CDPR Staff For New Fantasy RPG

Techland’s newest entry in the vast world of open-world fantasy RPGs is boasting quite the crew, and it’s looking for more.

Techland, most well known for Dying Light, has revealed that it’s working on a new AAA open-world fantasy action RPG. In an attempt to not give too much away, the developer has released a single piece of concept art for the game, and a call for developers to apply to work for them.

Are you ready to begin a new, thrilling journey with Techland?

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

Join us now! https://t.co/0yplHvELBW pic.twitter.com/MPZcv7p8iG — Techland (@TechlandGames) May 17, 2022

As shown above, the concept art definitely looks like a big step away from Dying Light. There’s clearly much more of an ancient fantasy influence, which makes sense considering those working on the unnamed title have come from fantasy backgrounds.

So far, the game has dev talent from all over the AAA world. Karolina Stachyra will be the narrative director and is best known for her writing work on The Witcher games. Alongside Stachyra are fellow former CD Projekt RED personnel Arkadiusz Borowik and Bartosz Ochman, who will take on the roles of narrative lead and open-world director respectively.

As well as former workers from CD Projekt RED, Techland has recruited Kevin Quaid (Horizon Zero Dawn) as lead animator, David McClure (Deathloop) as lead game designer, and Mario Maltezos (Mad Max) as creative director. In namedropping the formidable talent it’s already got, Techland hopes to attract more developers and creatives to come on board.

Alongside the announcement of this unnamed game, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka made a statement in regards to the art and job listings:

“Our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”

Despite the exciting announcement, Techland has also stressed that work on this new game does not mean it will drop support for its latest release Dying Light 2.

Marchewka has clarified in the same statement that Dying Light 2 will continue to receive support “for at least 5 years”, further explaining that they plan to match or exceed what they’re already providing in terms of support for the game.