There’s A Final Fantasy XIV Bus Ad Driving Around Melbourne Slandering The Humble Koala

There’s a bus driving around Melbourne with a Final Fantasy XIV ad on the side. That’s not exactly out of the ordinary. Buses drive around Melbourne with video game ads on them all the time, and we’re not really in the habit of reporting directly on the existence of an ad around here.

This particular ad just happens to be pretty funny, so I’m going to write about it.

The bus was spotted by Twitter user @shymander, who snapped a pic for their socials.

This is a real bus ad in Australia lmfao #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/JA1UAMOLSH — Liam Dempsey 📉🖌 (@shymander) May 3, 2022

‘And you thought koalas were adorable,’ reads the ad, pitting the Lalafell of Final Fantasy XIV against one of Australia’s most beloved marsupials. I expect you will all have some opinions on this. Are the Lalafell cuter than koalas? Please argue about this in the comments. I would like a definitive answer by the close of business tomorrow.

For the uninitiated, Lalafell are a playable race in Final Fantasy XIV. They are gnome-like in stature. They are divided into two sub-races, the Plainsfolk and the Dunesfolk. They are essentially the FFXIV equivalent of Dwarves.

The point of the ad is to spruik the game, but also the existence of Materia, the recently-added Oceanic data centre. It follows a series of recent murals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.