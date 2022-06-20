See Games Differently

Breath Of The Wild Guardian Cosplay Is A Sight To Behold

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: June 20, 2022 at 11:05 am -
Filed to:allison chase
cosplaycosplayerscostume designfandomfictional charactersganonjapanese youth culturekenny bakerotakuprincess zeldar2rick mortyvideo game characters
Breath Of The Wild Guardian Cosplay Is A Sight To Behold
Image: Kristen Rosario

People have been cosplaying as Link and Zelda (and even Ganon) since the series first debuted, but those guys are (relatively) easy. They’re bipedal, they wear clothes, you put some make-up on, get a weapon, boom, you’re cosplaying as a Nintendo character. But what about Breath of the Wild’s Guardians, those giant stone warriors that shoot lasers out of their face, surely a human being couldn’t realistically cosplay as one of those?

Of course they can. It just takes brilliance, hard work and some very simple tricks of the trade. This is Allison Chase, someone who specialises in large, complicated cosplay, taking to the floor of Orlando’s MegaCon earlier this year as one of the ruined Guardians:

The size, the detail, the glowing, the way it plays music and sound effects, the way the eyeball lights up and changes like it’s about to actually blast a laser bolt across the convention floor….it’s perfection. By now though you’re probably thinking, like I did originally, is this even cosplay? Isn’t that just a robot, or a statue? Nope, it’s still cosplay. Chase is sitting inside the Guardian on a stool:

And is able to move and control the Guardian much the same way that Kenny Baker was able to move R2-D2’s head while being stuck inside, by spinning the various sections while seated:

To give you another idea of how big this thing is, and how it all came together, look at this video of the Guardian being transported to the convention, a process that involved disassembling the whole thing, moving it on a truck with some dudes then putting it all back together again:

You can see more of Allison’s incredible cosplay work, including a Power Loader from Aliens, an entire Catbus from Totoro and very articulated Snowball from Rick & Morty, at her TikTok page.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.