See Games Differently

Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Be A Trilogy

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: June 17, 2022 at 8:25 am -
Filed to:creative works
eco terrorism in fictionfinal fantasyfinal fantasy viifinal fantasy vii remakerole playing video gamessingle player video gamessportssquare enixvideo game charactersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows gamesyoshinori kitase
Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Be A Trilogy
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Today, during Square Enix’s big Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary live stream, it was confirmed that its large-scale FFVII Remake project will be spread across three separate games as part of a remake trilogy.

While we always knew it would be more than one game, this is the first official confirmation from Square Enix about how many entries will make up the ambitious remake.

Part one, of course, is already out. That was Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a very good game! As for the next entry in this newly confirmed trilogy will, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (which itself was just announced during the stream today) will be out next winter. That leaves a third, currently unnamed entry in the trilogy that will be released in the future.

No details on this final game were revealed during the 15-minute stream today. If you missed it, here’s the full stream below via YouTube:

“The team has come together and are currently working hard on [the remake project’s]development,” said Final Fantasy brand manager and executive producer Yoshinori Kitase during today’s event.

“Since the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake project, we have said that it would play out over multiple parts,” continued Kitase. “But I can now announce that the complete project will be a three part series made up of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and one final title.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Still waiting for an Xbox release lol. perhaps after they all get released…💀 glad at least Crisis Core is on Xbox that game is dope. hope Square remakes Dirge of Cerberus that was a fun as shooter😎

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.