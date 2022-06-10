Netflix Reveals First Look At New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

We finally got a glimpse of the legendary vampire hunter, Richter Belmont, in the Castlevania’s spin-off series, Castlevania Nocturne during Netflix Geeked Week.

Castlevania Nocturne, which takes place long after the fourth season of Castlevania, follows Richter, the great great great great great great great great great great great great grandson of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. While Castlevania Nocturne’s announcement trailer was quicker than a hiccup, we did see Richter do a cool hero-pose with the iconic Vampire Killer whip in hand before dramatically smouldering towards the camera. Yeah, that boy is a Belmont alright.

Despite only having four episodes in its first season, Castlevania ranked number seven in the most popular streaming shows in 2017, according to IndieWire. Castlevania follow up seasons garnered positive critical reception, with its third season earning a 95% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and its second and fourth season earning a 100% Tomatometer score.

Although series director Samuel Deats won’t be returning to guide the fang-filled spin-off into vamp fans’ eyes, the series will be in familiar hands under the direction of Kevin Kolde, the executive producer for multiple episodes of the Castlevania anime, and Castlevania writer, Clive Bradley. Castlevania Nocturne is currently in production by Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions.

For those who only know Castlevania through the Netflix series and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, no shame, just know Richter is kind of a big deal. Though Sypha and Trevor were a tour de force in their own right, Ricther is described as “one of the most powerful in the family.” Outside of being the protagonist in the Super CD-ROM² System classic, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Richter serves as an important character in the series’ mythos. Given that Richter appearances span multiple titles in Castlevania games, I’d say he’s as hearty as he is powerful.

Netflix has not yet indicated when Castlevania Nocturne is set to premiere.