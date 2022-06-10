See Games Differently

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Isaiah Colbert

Published 1 hour ago: June 11, 2022 at 6:40 am -
Filed to:belmont
belnadescastlevaniaclive bradleycreative workshorror video gameskevin koldenetflixplatform gamesrichterrichter belmontsamuel deatssingle player video gamessyphatrevor belmontvampire killervideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Netflix Reveals First Look At New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont
Baby boi, baby. (Screenshot: Netflix / Kotaku)

We finally got a glimpse of the legendary vampire hunter, Richter Belmont, in the Castlevania’s spin-off series, Castlevania Nocturne during Netflix Geeked Week.

Castlevania Nocturne, which takes place long after the fourth season of Castlevania, follows Richter, the great great great great great great great great great great great great grandson of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. While Castlevania Nocturne’s announcement trailer was quicker than a hiccup, we did see Richter do a cool hero-pose with the iconic Vampire Killer whip in hand before dramatically smouldering towards the camera. Yeah, that boy is a Belmont alright.

Despite only having four episodes in its first season, Castlevania ranked number seven in the most popular streaming shows in 2017, according to IndieWire. Castlevania follow up seasons garnered positive critical reception, with its third season earning a 95% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and its second and fourth season earning a 100% Tomatometer score.

Although series director Samuel Deats won’t be returning to guide the fang-filled spin-off into vamp fans’ eyes, the series will be in familiar hands under the direction of Kevin Kolde, the executive producer for multiple episodes of the Castlevania anime, and Castlevania writer, Clive Bradley. Castlevania Nocturne is currently in production by Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions.

For those who only know Castlevania through the Netflix series and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, no shame, just know Richter is kind of a big deal. Though Sypha and Trevor were a tour de force in their own right, Ricther is described as “one of the most powerful in the family.” Outside of being the protagonist in the Super CD-ROM² System classic, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Richter serves as an important character in the series’ mythos. Given that Richter appearances span multiple titles in Castlevania games, I’d say he’s as hearty as he is powerful.

Netflix has not yet indicated when Castlevania Nocturne is set to premiere.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.