PlayStation Accidentally Reveals The Last Of Us PS5 Remake Coming September 2

This morning, the PlayStation Direct website was updated with information on The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original Naughty Dog adventure game from 2013 coming to PlayStation 5 on September 2. Everything is gone now, but the internet never forgets.

Here’s what the website had to say before the page was removed, courtesy of ResetEra: