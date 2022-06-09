PlayStation Accidentally Reveals The Last Of Us PS5 Remake Coming September 2

This morning, the PlayStation Direct website was updated with information on The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original Naughty Dog adventure game from 2013 coming to PlayStation 5 on September 2. Everything is gone now, but the internet never forgets.
Here’s what the website had to say before the page was removed, courtesy of ResetEra:
Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation®5.
Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernised gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.
The Last of Us™ Part I Firefly Edition includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5™) and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind; limited edition SteelBook® display case; The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprint with new cover art; and early in-game unlocks.
