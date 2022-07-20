All The Movie News To Expect At San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Would you like to play a game? Once the San Diego Comic-Con schedule is out, you can begin to figure out what news might break at the event. For example, no Star Wars panel? There won’t be Star Wars news. A big Marvel panel is happening? There will be big Marvel news. When you have that information, you can look at what each studio or company needs to promote in the next few months and predict what’s coming.

What follows is what we think is going to happen in terms of movie news at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. That includes, of course, all the big Marvel Studios news sure to come from its panel, the Warner Bros. DC Universe panels, and news out of the other studios that have announced participation, such as Paramount and Netflix. Sorry fans of Universal, Sony, or Disney/Fox as a whole: nothing for you this week.

We’ll also break down a few things you might be expecting, but probably won’t be happening in those panels, starting with Warner Bros and working our way to Marvel. Check it out.

New Black Adam Trailer

That’s the old trailer, above, but since Warner Bros announced it would have a panel at Comic-Con on the Instagram of one Dwayne Johnson, you know Johnson is going to bring some brand new footage to the con, especially since it’s the next DC movie on the schedule. And we’d expect it to play up the Justice Society of America.

When: Warner Bros Theatrical, Saturday, July 23, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. PST, Hall H

The First Shazam 2 Trailer

The other confirmed film for Warner Bros. panel is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens in December. We’ve seen a few images from the film but no footage, so you can guarantee we’ll see the first trailer released and maybe even get some additional news.

When: Warner Bros Theatrical, Saturday, July 23, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. PST, Hall H

Probably No Aquaman 2 or Flash

After Black Adam in October and Shazam in December, the next two DC movies from Warner Bros. are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in March 2023 and The Flash in June 2023. Both will be out before the next Comic-Con and, under normal circumstances, both would be part of the panel. But the panel is only an hour, equal time will be given to the two other films, and with major controversies surrounding both films (Amber Heard’s involvement with Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s legal troubles with Flash) including either would take the focus off the other films. So we’re betting they’ll barely be mentioned. Which is a shame. Hall H would go batty to see Michael Keaton back in the cape and cowl.

A Warner Bros. Surprise… Maybe Joker 2?

Here’s the official description for the Warner Bros panel on the Comic-Con site: “Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego, continuing the Studio’s tradition of bringing the fans an exciting Hall H presentation. This year’s lineup: the highly anticipated Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with huge stars Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more.”

We’ve covered the first two but… what about that “and more?” Odds are the panel will end with a surprise and while Batgirl or Blue Beetle could be it, we’re going to take a wild guess and say the studio makes Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie à Deux, official. Anything else after the other two DC movies would just feel awkward.

When: Warner Bros Theatrical, Saturday, July 23, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. PST, Hall H

The First Dungeons & Dragons Trailer

“I’m not allowed to say much,” Jonathan Goldstein, one of the directors of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves tweeted last week. “But if you can make it inside Hall H on Thursday for our #DnDMovie panel, you will see A LOT of stuff.” Considering most fans have seen exactly zero “stuff,” this all but confirms that not only will a trailer be dropped for the March 3 release, but maybe more too.

When: Thursday, July 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

New John Wick 4 Info

This one is a bit more of a stretch but hear us out. Lionsgate doesn’t have a panel to promote John Wick Chapter 4, which opens in March 2023, but what it does have is director Chad Stahelski on a panel, in Hall H, moderated by a movie blog, Collider. Though the point of the panel is “directors on directing,” Stahelski would be remiss to pass up an opportunity to share something exciting about his upcoming film. (Plus, Keanu Reeves will be in town for his comic book. Hmm…)

When: “Collider: Directors on Directing,” Friday, July 22, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

A New Star Trek Movie

This one is another shot in the dark, but why not? On Saturday afternoon, there’s a “Star Trek Universe” panel in Hall H. The franchise has done this before and there’s plenty to talk about, what with Strange New Worlds, Picard, Lower Decks, and more. But Paramount currently has a Star Trek film scheduled for December 2023, and there has been no official news about it.

Chris Pine might be in town for Dungeons & Dragons too, which is also Paramount. Wouldn’t it be cool if he came out and officially announced his return? Seems logical!

When: Star Trek Universe Panel, Saturday, July 23, 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. PST, Hall H

First School for Good and Evil Trailer

We love Paul Feig’s movies and when we found out he was adapting this beloved YA novel with actors including Charlie Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Kerry Washington, we instantly got excited. Netflix is releasing the film later this year and since there has yet to be a trailer, you could put good money on that trailer debuting here.

When: Sunday, July 24, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST, Room 7AB

First Trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

OK, it’s Marvel time. The rest of this slideshow is all Marvel, which is both a lot and probably not even close to all of what is likely to happen. (Some of which will be Disney+ streaming , but again, we’re focusing on movies.)

With Thor: Love and Thunder now in theatres, the next Marvel Studios theatrical release is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November. It’s a film that’s largely remained a mystery, in large part due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Well, November is right around the corner and we expect it to be the focal point of the panel, complete with a first trailer, potential casting confirmations, and maybe even news on how Boseman’s absence is handled.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Footage

When news broke that Marvel Studios was coming to Hall H, writer-director James Gunn tweeted “Oh yeah?” So, yeah, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to Comic-Con. Which is good news for the 7,000 people in Hall H, but if Marvel holds true to form, we’d imagine Gunn will bring an exclusive little reel of footage but not release it online. If that’s the case, we will bring you the full description.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 2022, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Footage

Black Panther 2 is in November, Guardians 3 is in May, and sandwiched between them is the new Ant-Man movie. So if the other two are there, Ant-Man 3 will be too. Since it’s still so far out though (scheduled for release February 17) we have a guess the footage will be similar to Guardians: shown in the room only. But the footage should answer some questions about how this film fits into the overall arc of Phase 4.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

First Footage From The Marvels

After the end credits scene in Ms. Marvel last week, everyone is suddenly very excited for The Marvels, the second Captain Marvel movie which will also feature Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau’s newly powered-up persona. The problem is, The Marvels comes out July 28, 2023, which is either the week after Comic-Con next year, or during Comic-Con next year. It’s a long time away. But, it’s been shot so there’s footage, and fans would be very, very excited to get just a little tease. Marvel will probably deliver.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23 PST, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Hall H

Brand New Release Dates

As of this very moment, The Marvels is the Marvel Studios film with the latest release date: July 28, 2023. But Marvel has several dates already claimed for yet-to-be-revealed movies after that. In 2023, something will be out November 3. In 2024, February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8 are all scheduled to be Marvel movies. That’s five movies without release dates. We’d imagine, by 6 p.m. on Saturday, those are all filled up.

Some options: Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, and Shang-Chi 2 come to mind. (“But Germain, that’s only four!” Keep reading.)

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

New Marvel Films Made Official

Sorry to disappoint you, but we do not think we’re going to get any major news on the Fantastic Four or X-Men during this panel. Fantastic Four MAYBE? But, probably not. What is likely to get announced officially though is Thunderbolts, the Jake Schreier-directed hero team-up movie. That’s one with a director attached so it seems closer to reality.

That, along with the previously mentioned Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, and Shang-Chi 2 are probably mostly, if not all, going to be made official. But, could there be more? We think so.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

Avengers 5… Maybe

Of all the guesses in this slideshow, this is the one that seems least likely — but still, it’s possible. Marvel Studios loves to leave fans with one big bit of news at the end of each panel and after Kevin Feige’s quotes a few weeks back about fans knowing more about the trajectory of Phase 4 soon, we have a feeling he could, possibly, announce the title of the fifth and release date for the next Avengers movie. Potentially in 2025. Again, this a wild guess and could be wrong. The big news could also be Deadpool 3 or Captain America 4. But giving fans a hint of where it’s all going would bring the house down.

When: Marvel Studios, Saturday, July 23, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST, Hall H

And much more!

Those aren’t the only movie-related panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con either. There are several more, including the following — all of which are sure to have exciting news for fans.

There’s Teen Wolf the Movie (Thursday, July 21, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST, Hall H), Nix (Thursday, July 21, 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. PST, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront), Knights of the Zodiac (Saturday, July 23, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PST, Room 6A), and Clerks III (Saturday, July 23, 2022, 6:30 PM – 8:00 p.m. PST, Hall H)