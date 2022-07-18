Inscryption Is Coming To PS4 And PS5, And We Don’t Have To Wait Long

Ooky-spooky card game Inscryption is creeping its way to PlayStation.

Inscryption has been one of those quiet achievers since it came out on the later side of October last year. Those who have played the game will stop at nothing to make sure you’ve played it. It made history earlier this year by winning Game of the Year at both the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival. And yet, not everybody has played it. Sad!

Thankfully, the move to put Inscryption on more than just PC will probably help with this conundrum. Devolver Digital today announced the official release date for Inscryption on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Preorder Inscryption on @PlayStation or wait until it comes out August 30. Doesn’t matter to us, Leshy will get you either way. pic.twitter.com/UwGK5aNNZy — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 18, 2022

That’s right, if you are not a PC gamer but are a console gamer, you may soon be able to get your grubby little mitts on Inscryption. Wahoo, I say!

Just to give a little rundown on exactly what Inscryption is (without spoiling its many brilliant narrative twists), it’s a mix. Inscryption is the unholy matrimony of a deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room puzzle game, and psychological horror.

Sure, you can play the board game with the scary old man, but you can also do so much more. The key to Inscryption is simply going beyond the card game served up in front of you.

I don’t want to give too much away about the game, as most people agree that it’s best to go into Inscryption completely if not somewhat unaware of what to expect.

All I can say is that if you’re a fan of card games, you’ll enjoy it. However, if you’re like me and are not usually a fan of card games, it will also tickle your fancy.

Inscryption is out now on Steam, and will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 31st.