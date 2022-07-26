See Games Differently

Published 1 hour ago: July 26, 2022 at 10:52 am -
Filed to:kfc
snacktaku
Snacktaku: KFC Is Giving Out Free Kentucky Snack Packs In Sydney Tonight
Image: KFC

A Snacktaku PSA for the hungry uni students among us: KFC is giving out free Kentucky Snack Packs at UNSW’s Roundhouse venue tonight, July 26.

Here’s how it works: There’ll be a food truck on-site outside Roundhouse giving out KSPs. Find the truck, line up, and collect your free KSP. The whole thing is a publicity stunt to promote Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow’s gig at Roundhouse tonight so cheers to Jack, we suppose, but the free feed is what’s important here. If you want to grab one, you’ll need to be there before Jack’s gig starts tonight. And no, you don’t need to be attending the gig (or even a UNSW student, for that matter) to snatch a free snack pack.

 

What’s in a KSP, you ask?

  • Hot chips
  • Popcorn Chicken
  • A little thing of Supercharged sauce

 

Where can you find the damn truck?

Date: Tuesday, 26 July

Time: 4.00 pm until 8.00 pm

Where: The KFC Food Truck outside The Roundhouse, Anzac Parade, UNSW Sydney, Kensington NSW 2052

 

This is, apparently, the first time the KSP has been back since it left the KFC menu in 2021. Does this make it some sort of collector’s item? Possibly. Who knows? Hand it over.

There’ll definitely be a massive line and who knows how long their stocks will last, so make sure you get in as early as you can. Good luck, fellow cheapskates.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

