15 Pokémon I Would Eat, Starting With Fidough

I have been called many things for this list. A monster. A war criminal. Emotionally stunted. Cursed. A few of those things may be true, but the fact remains that I would eat a Fidough in a second after it had been fried up like a funnel cake and dusted in powdered sugar. I do not regret my decision, but I do regret telling my editor, who has asked me to record my criminal acts to the blogosphere for posterity.

Fidough

If he’s not meant to be eaten, why does he look like BUNS, the best of all the bread-based snack foods?

Whiscash

It’s basically a catfish, and I love catfish. Fry that sucker up with tartar sauce on the side. Delicious.

Shroomish

I don’t even like mushrooms that much but this bad boy looks delicious. He looks like a puffball mushroom and I pick those off the side of the highway every spring. This one probably tastes great pan fried and chopped up like tofu.

Lechonk

You put a Lechonk roast on a Fidough bun and you’re halfway to a Cubano.

Buneary

I’ve had a lot of very good braised rabbit dishes in my time and I think that this creature would be delicious in a ragu with gnocchi.

Kingler

I don’t even need to justify this one. Crab legs are delicious. Crab claws are also delicious. Boil this crustacean up and dip him in garlic butter.

Appletun

It’s a literal apple pie! Surely I’m not the only one thinking that this Pokémon evolved to be eaten.

Bouffalant

Buffalo is delicious. Buffalo burgers are fantastic. I stand by this controversial decision and I accept the consequences.

Octillery

We all know that Magicarp is officially canon Pokémon sashimi, but I want to put forth Octillery as the next great seafood sushi meat.

Stantler

Some of y’all have never been hunting and it shows. This Stantler could provide a tasty winter of stews and roasts.

Cherubi

Again, I stand by my assertion that fruit-shaped Pokémon are entirely fair game for mealtimes, snacks, and smoothies.

Exeggcute

This isn’t the best representation of what I would use to make an Exeggcute omlette, but I think that you could also make a banging soufflé out of this Pokémon.

Oddish

I just think they’d be really good, idk. I don’t have any real way to explain it, but I think they’d be crunchy, tangy, and a really fresh addition to any salad.

Alcremie

I can’t be held responsible for the crimes I would commit to eat an Alcremie.

Farfetch’d

A duck with a leek? Ducks are delicious, first of all, and this one has veggies on the side already. Fantastic. This lil bird is going to be the star on the next season of The Bear.