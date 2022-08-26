See Games Differently

A PS1-Era Jonesy Is Hiding Among Fortnite’s Latest List Of Potential Skins

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 48 mins ago: August 26, 2022 at 1:04 pm -
Filed to:epic games
final fantasyfinal fantasy 7final fantasy viifortniteps1square enix
A PS1-Era Jonesy Is Hiding Among Fortnite’s Latest List Of Potential Skins
Image: Square Enix, Epic Games, Kotaku Australia

Fortnite can be played on so many platforms that the idea of a PS1 version doesn’t really stretch the bounds of credulity. There ways that Epic can tip its hat to the era, however, and we may have just seen its latest nod.

So, the setup. Epic Games has sent out its latest user survey, asking players for feedback on potential skins that could be added to the game in future. Epic sends this survey out to users semi-regularly as a way to gauge audience interest and provide a north star for its character artists to follow. There’s a lot on the list this month, and they all seem very Fortnite-y indeed. Here’s the full set from leaker Shiina:

Some of these skins are variations on ones that already exist in-game. Others are entirely new. They all look quite cool.

And then there’s this guy.

Hang on, let me put the actual picture of him in the piece for you, and then we’ll look at him again.

A PS1-Era Jonesy Is Hiding Among Fortnite’s Latest List Of Potential Skins
Image: Epic Games

I mean, that’s clearly Jonesy, Fortnite‘s long-time “main character”, de-made to look like a character model from the PS1 era.

Specifically, this period of the PS1 era.

A PS1-Era Jonesy Is Hiding Among Fortnite’s Latest List Of Potential Skins
Image: Square Enix

The comparison isn’t exact, but I can’t be the only one whose mind went straight to Final Fantasy 7, can I? A datamine from February appeared to hint at plans for a Final Fantasy 7 crossover. Could this be the next step in that deal? Could Epic be testing the waters to see if people would go for a low-fi look before committing to variant skins for Cloud and the gang?

Or is it just Friday afternoon and I’ve become a Charlie Day-level crackpot about this? Sound off in the comments below.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Nah, that’s absolutely a nod to FF7.
    You know, despite collaborating with Square Enix, the only SE skin Fortnite got so far was Lara Croft. FF7 is still relevant and the characters wouldn’t look out of place (…any more than any other character), so Cloud in Fortnite could still happen one day.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.