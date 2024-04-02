Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In April

With three months now crossed off the 2024 calendar, that means its time to keep an eye out for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Update 3/4/2024: Updated with a couple of new April titles. April’s first full wave of titles for Extra and Deluxe haven’t been announced yet, but we’ll update this piece when they are.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in April on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in April are:

Immortals of Aveum

Minecraft Legends

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Overwatch 2: The Mega Bundle (includes free Legendary Beekeeper Sigma, Legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips)

Download these and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! These titles will arrive April 2 and will remain until early April. Last month’s titles (F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbour 2, Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and The Finals’ S.O Sleek Bundle will stick around until April 1, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, do it now before they’re gone.

New on PlayStation Plus in April

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Dave the Diver (April 16)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Day One, April 23)

PlayStation Plus Classics for April

Check back later this month!

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

