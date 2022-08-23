See Games Differently

Every Trailer From Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Image: Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games

Across a massive 2-hour showcase, the second of three he will stage this year, Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live unveiled new games, gave updates on existing ones, and dropped release dates for what’s coming next year.

From thinly-veiled Metaverse platforms to AAA giants like Gotham Knights, Aussie wins like Moving Out 2, and the long-awaited return of Dead Island 2, there is a lot to get through. Let’s jump into our list of every trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live, starting with Everywhere.

Everywhere

 

Dune Awakening

 

DualSense Edge

 

The Callisto Protocol

 

The Lords of the Fallen

 

Moving Out 2

 

Hogwarts Legacy

 

New Tales From The Borderlands

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

 

Destiny 2: Lightfall

 

Sonic Frontiers

 

Under the Waves

 

Goat Simulator 3

 

Return to Monkey Island

 

Moonbreaker

 

Friends vs Friends

 

Lives of P

 

Stranded: Alien Dawn

 

Atlas Fallen

Homeworld 3

 

Genshin Impact v3.0

 

Honkai Starrail

 

High On Life

 

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

 

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

 

Scars Above

 

Wyrdsong

 

Age of Empires 4: Ottomans and Malians

 

Gotham Knights

 

Where Winds Meet

 

Park Beyond

 

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

 

Blacktail

 

The Outlast Trials

 

Dead Island 2

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

