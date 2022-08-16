Futurama Hit & Run Is Making My Childhood Dreams Come True

You’ve played Simpsons Hit & Run, but what if it was set in the year 3000?

There’s only been one Futurama game (if you don’t include the freemium mobile game), and that’s Futurama for the PlayStation 2. A third-person platformer developed by Unique Development Studios, Futurama for the PlayStation 2 received middling reviews upon release with a GameCube port planned and then cancelled.

The Simpsons got all sorts of arcade and video games though, including their very own freemium mobile game. Sure, this is probably due to The Simpsons‘ greater success compared to its futuristic sibling, but there’s still a part of me that wished there were more Futurama games.

With the creative freedom that Futurama had, I personally am surprised that we didn’t see more of a foray into the gaming world. Now it seems like modders are taking this oversight into their own hands, specifically modding group Slurm Team.

Slurm Team are a group that has been working on Futurama Hit & Run, a total transformation of the Grand Theft Auto-esque Simpsons title, for the past 3 or so years. As described by the team:

Futurama: Hit & Run is a total conversion mod for The Simpsons: Hit & Run aiming to replicate the gameplay of Hit & Run in the world of Futurama, with all fully from scratch 3D models, built from the ground up like it was an intended expansion pack for the game.

Last week, they posted their second trailer for the demo of the mod on their YouTube channel, which you can check out here:

As a kid who both went hard as hell on Simpsons Hit & Run and also watched Futurama religiously, I am very excited for this mod. From looking at the trailer, the 3D models shown are noticeably different to those used in the PlayStation 2 title. Instead, it seems like Slurm Team is going for a smoother approach, closer to the original Hit & Run game’s 3D style.

According to the video’s description, Slurm Team has plans to release the demo of this mod around late August to early September, with a full release date still unknown. While it’s not fully clear how much content the mod demo will include, I can’t wait to see what they come up with.