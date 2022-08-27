They’re Not Cheap, But Logitech’s Aurora Keyboard And Mouse Are Absolutely Beautiful

The Logitech Aurora G715 keyboard and G705 mouse are terrific small gaming peripherals with an emphasis on customisation and adding some flare to your setup.

I’m impressed with how well the brand can separate itself from other gaming accessory makers like Razer and Corsair with its Logitech G sub-brand, creating a range of products that are more than just boring matte blacks with limited RGB. The Aurora Collection, like the products before it, couldn’t be further from “boring”.

But there is obviously room for improvement. With such an emphasis on customisation and inclusion, the Aurora Collection does tack on a pink tax, while also being noticeably more expensive than rival devices. We were also critical of how the Aurora headset handles make-up in our review.

Let’s dig in.

Pastel perfect

The Logitech Aurora series mixes the best of Logitech’s keyboard, mouse and headset technology with one of its most colourful collections yet.

Last year, Logitech released the Color Collection, which included mice, headsets and keyboards in colours the brand had not previously used (like dark blue, mint green and lilac).

Logitech has embraced colour now and again, including with the Pro X Superlight gaming mouse, a special edition pink mouse tying in with Valentine’s Day, but it lacked a collection similar to the Razer Quartz collection (one of the leading pink peripheral collections on the market).

Well, that’s over and Logitech now has a dedicated pink (and green) series. The focus of this collection is diversity and inclusion among all people, with a very heavy focus on the kit being for women. Gizmodo Australia’s editor, Asha Barbaschow, noted in her write-up of the Aurora Collection that black tends to be her go-to colour, so light, pastel colours don’t necessarily represent her. They also put those that wear makeup in a bit of a pickle as well.

That being said, as someone who tries to wear more colourful things, and doesn’t wear makeup, I love this collection and wish there were more colours to pick from. Were it cheaply done, my computer setup would be comprised of all the flare and verbosity of the limited edition Hot Wheels computer. Additionally, RGB has often irritated me as the only customisation option for gaming keyboards and mice. No more black, I want colourful tech.

Another dimension that reviewers have applied to this collection is that it incorporates the pink tax. See, the pink version of the keyboard isn’t actually a pink keyboard: it’s a faceplate with removable keys, both of which you buy separately for $20 and $40 respectively (the mouse is only available in white). You buy these accessories on top of the standard white Aurora Collection keyboard (available in either wired or wireless) and fit them yourself (the process is easy with a key removal tool included with your purchase).

All up, the keyboard, pink faceplate and pink keys will cost you $329.95 (wired) or $409.95 (wireless).

That’s very expensive for a keyboard and, as you can probably tell, I’m no fan of Logitech charging extra for pink tech. For comparison, the Razer Quartz BlackWidow (one of the best pink keyboards on the market) costs $240 on Amazon, though even that is more expensive than its black counterpart. Even more, you can get an equivalent black keyboard from Logitech (minus dedicated media buttons and the same RGB tech) for $250.

So, where does that leave us? Well, it leaves us with a collection of functionally great technology with a price unfortunately dictated by colour. Though we like the option of customisation, it’s a shame that it’s so expensive.

With that off my chest, we can start talking about the experience I had with the G715 keyboard and the G713 mouse.

Also, before proceeding any further, know that the wired and wireless versions of the Aurora keyboard have separate names: the wireless model is the G715 and the wired model is the G713. They’re functionally the same, with the wireless model… Well, wireless.

Click clack

The Logitech G715 keyboard and G705 wireless mouse offer the terrific clicking, typing and scrolling that we’ve come to expect from the accessory maker’s gaming division.

The G715 and G713 keyboards, available with Logitech’s double-shot PBT keycaps in a TKL layout (which shrinks the size and removes the numpad), make a satisfying click noise when pressed in.

There isn’t a heavy emphasis on tactile feedback, with the buttons quickly (and satisfyingly) pressing down when tapped. The only time that key tactility becomes noticeable is when you’re typing very slowly.

I love the design of this keyboard. Its rounded edges, volume scroller, media buttons and TKL layout quickly made this keyboard one of the most satisfying devices I’ve ever used with a computer. Needless to say, it plays exceptionally well with every game I tried it with, from Ghost Recon: Wildlands to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It’s also a pleasure to type with.

The G705 mouse is perfect in its simplicity, designed for right-handed gamers with a right thumb rest. There’s no left-handed mouse from this collection touted as ‘inclusive’ (I’m left-handed and normally use Logitech’s ambidextrous Pro X mouse with my right hand, so I don’t mind this).

Although the mouse is only available in white, it’s a fairly inoffensive device, with five responsive buttons on top (including the mouse sensitivity button) and a button underneath for switching between the dongle and Bluetooth (a trait that the wireless keyboard shares, allowing for multi-device connectivity).

There’s naturally less to say about the mouse because it’s such a small and well-understood device.

Additionally, battery performance across both devices was fine. I’d charge them each once every few days or so using a provided USB-C cable and I never noticed either device on low battery. It’s great that they use the same cable, so every night I can cycle charging between the headset, the keyboard and the mouse, depending on whose turn it is.

Yes, those are underglow lights

Logitech’s “G Hub” (actual name) RGB, driver and settings customisation app is leaps and bounds ahead of rival apps from Corsair and Razer. I feel that Logitech’s Aurora G715 keyboard and G705 mouse underscore this quite well, with much deeper abilities to make your own lighting patterns and sequences.

The keyboards of the aurora range include individual key lighting, so you can program every key to be a different colour, but I was drawn (somewhat like a bug to a bug zapper) to the underglow lights. Yes, underglow lights on a keyboard, involving several lighting zones so you can have multi-coloured patterns. Suffice to say, this is the deepest RGB customisation Logitech has ever offered on a keyboard and I love it.

The mouse, like in the performance section above, has less RGB to talk about, but the light strip on the back of the device looks really nice. It’s also made up of several programmable lights, so you can make it multiple colours instead of a single static colour.

Bright light

Logitech’s Aurora G715 keyboard and G705 mouse are terrific gaming peripherals limited by their high prices. In fairness, they use some of the best RGB tech available from Logitech and offer deep customisation on top of that, however it’s still a high price to pay, especially if you want the green or pink accessories.

If you deeply care about customisation, then I would recommend them over much of the competition, but it’s still more than what you’d be expected to spend on rival tech from brands like Razer. moreover, the white base colour might not satisfy everyone, while the small TKL layout leaves you with a nice amount of desk space.

Where to buy the Logitech G715 wireless keyboard

Logitech ($350) | Amazon ($350) | JB Hi-Fi ($350) | Harvey Norman ($350)

Where to buy the Logitech G713 wired keyboard

Logitech ($270) | Amazon ($270) | JB Hi-Fi ($270) | Harvey Norman ($270)

Where to buy the Logitech G705 wireless mouse

Logitech ($150) | Amazon ($150) | JB Hi-Fi ($150) | Harvey Norman ($150)