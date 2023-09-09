Logitech Is Giving Pink PC Accessories Another Go With the Expensive Pro Series

Logitech has revealed its latest range of high-spec gaming peripherals to fully refresh its Pro series line – a new TKL keyboard and a new Superlight mouse – and this time, the company’s being a little more sensible about pink tech.

The Pro series represents the highest-spec peripherals Logitech has on offer, under the Logitech G umbrella, with a focus on competitive-level gamers. The keys and buttons are optimised for precision and being able to hit quick shots in esports-level games like Overwatch and Valorant, and in the gaming space, the subtle aesthetic of these devices are a standout, especially when looking at the over-the-top designs of ROG and Razer devices.

I, personally, use the refreshed Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed as my daily home office headset, as it’s wireless, its band is far-reaching (so I can wear it to the kitchen without quality dropping off), and its sound quality is incredible. It’s a great all-rounder, though it’s as expensive as an entire Nintendo Switch.

Well, for gamers with deep pockets, Logitech decided to wheel out upgrades for the entire Pro series.

Let’s start with the mouse. The Pro X2 Superlight now features a 95-hour battery life (was 70 hours), USB-C connectivity (was Micro USB), and a weight of only 60 grams (was 63). It includes Logitech’s new HERO2 sensor, capable of tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI.

Image: Logitech

Moving on, the refresh of the keyboard is available in a TKL layout. The keyboard now includes programmable F and G keys through an updated Logitech G app, slightly tweaked keycaps that allow for greater RGB passthrough, and there are now media keys included.

Image: Logitech

The range is also, for the first time, going to be available from launch in black, white, and dark pink.

The latter of which can’t be ignored – Logitech hasn’t done much pink tech before. Every now and again a headset or a mouse has been released in pink (the original Superlight, for example, was later released in pink), but up until now, the company has been quite flakey with the colour. Last year, Logitech revealed the ‘Aurora’ range of gaming peripherals aimed at women and gender-diverse people, and unfortunately, as it relied on extra cost faceplates and keys to make the keyboard pastel pink, it couldn’t shed the pink tax.

While Logitech’s Pro range doesn’t cost extra in pink, it’s still among the most expensive accessories the company offers (apart from its sim racing and flight gear), making it still a long walk to get pink tech through the company, but at least the finish doesn’t cost extra when put beside black and white direct alternatives.

Building on its inclusion of the pink keyboard and mouse, the G Pro X2 Lightspeed headset is also being released in a pink finish as well (when it was originally released, it was only available in black and white). We were fairly critical of the women-focused Logitech G735 Aurora headset from last year, as it was just asking to be made dirty from makeup stains. From our review: “They look gorgeous, but unfortunately, this is a short-lived enjoyment, as the white is well and truly asking to get dirty (or makeuppy). The RGB lighting is so unnecessary, but it’s fun. The G735s hit the brief of being more inclusive (read: suiting smaller heads) and if Logitech needed something to do, I’d suggest trying to find a makeup-shielding squishy material to make their next batch of headsets out of.”

Image: Logitech

Anyway, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superlight will be available in all three colours for $300. The Pro X TKL Keyboard will be available for $370, and the Pro X2 Lightspeed is available for $450. Each device is available now from Logitech’s website.