The Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed Costs As Much As A Switch, But Has Phenomenal Sound Quality

Logitech is my favourite peripheral maker. Time and time again, the headset, mouse, keyboard, and gaming accessories manufacturer has released brilliant devices with a focus on several different parts of the market, stumbling now and again but retaining a high level of quality each step of the way. The Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed upholds my high expectations for Logitech as a peripherals manufacturer, improving upon what was already my favourite gaming headset.

Since 2019, I have been using the wired predecessor of the Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed, the G Logitech Pro X. Despite using headsets from Alienware, ASUS, and a range of others since then, I would always return to the Pro X. The feeling the headset was just unbeatable, and while it’s a headset aimed at gamers (particularly esports and competitive-level players), it lacks the same RGB and cringey flare that many other headsets sport – which on a headset, I really love.

The Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed improves on the Pro X in most ways, but to underscore, this is not an entry-level product. If you want the best Logitech’s ‘G’ gaming range has to offer, this is it – with the price to match.

Warp

It’s difficult to really gauge the difference a new headset offers on its own, and I’m not an audiophile, so for this review, Logitech was kind enough to provide me with the Wireless Pro X, so I could get an idea of how different the sound is.

When you’re going between these headsets, as I have been in the past hour, comparing bass-heavy songs on Spotify, you really notice what’s different. Whatever bass was present on the Wireless Pro X has been blown out of the water by that which is present on the Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed. This headset vibrates and rumbles like a rave inside your head, and it’s all thanks to the graphene drivers the company has installed in the new model.

And this absolutely translates through to gameplay. Games I tested this headset out with included Diablo IV, Fortnite, and Forza Horizon 5 (how could I not?), and across every game, the sound quality benefits of the new Logitech headset manifested differently.

The blast of shotguns and rattle of SMGs in Fortnite was well complimented by the incredible vibrations produced by the headset

The roars of powerful engines and vibrant radio stations in Forza Horizon 5 are enriched and enhanced oh so much by the Pro X2’s bass tech

The ambient sounds of dimly lit dungeons in Diablo IV are made all the better by the Pro X2’s improved surround sound, and watching an enemy prepare a sick special move is matched by the headset’s roaring sound quality.

I’m not gonna sit here and be all like, ‘This headset really makes you feel like a level 69 rogue in Diablo 4,’ but this is the best sound quality I’ve experienced yet from a gaming-oriented headset. I definitely think that it has made games with a heavy reliance on vibrant and rich sounds all the better for me. In terms of headsets at large, you may get greater quality by spending a lot more.

Logitech’s incredible ‘G’ PC app also lets you tweak your sound settings to your liking, although I just gravitated between the ‘Bass Boost’ and ‘Cinematic’ presets for most of my time.

There are also a number of hardware differences worth noting between the Pro X and X2:

The Pro X2 comes with an AUX jack (and an AUX input in the USB-A PC dongle), in case you don’t want to use wireless

The earmuffs of the Pro X2 can be twisted a full 180 degrees, whereas they were static on the Pro X

The Pro X2 comes with BlueTooth connectivity, meaning you can use it on any device with BlueTooth support

The Pro X2 weighs slightly less, at 345g, over the Pro X’s 370g.

Unlike the Logitech Aurora headset, the BlueTooth and dongle wireless audio channelling aren’t dual-channel. This means that you can’t listen to the sound on your iPad and your Windows PC concurrently and will need to switch between them (not a dealbreaker for many people, but it makes things a little difficult for me, as I work and game with a tablet beside my PC). Despite this, the Pro X2 has a signal button on the headset, letting you readily switch between your saved BlueTooth device and the device your USB-A dongle is plugged into.

On this note, Let’s lead into some issues I have with the Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed.

Make it so

The first thing that I’ll note is that I’m really not a fan of the earpads that come fitted to the headset in the box. They’re leatherette earpads, and while they don’t feel terrible to hold, you’ll find that they’ll uncomfortably stick to your head after long gaming sessions – like a leather gaming chair to your legs. Having owned the wired Pro X, I know that it will only take a year or so for the leatherette pads to start wearing. Thankfully, Logitech includes a pair of fabric earpads in the box, which you can switch to quite easily.

While I like the array of buttons that the Pro X2 headset has fitted, the ‘mute’ button is a bit finicky. It requires a dedicated press to engage. Otherwise, the button will slip out, and you won’t be muted.

Though I appreciate the professional-focused aesthetic of this headset, it is not free from sin. Being an owner of an old Pro X wired headset, it only took two years or so for the plastic wires above the ear cups to split open and be exposed. It’s not a bad aesthetic choice, but it detracts from how long the headset will last.

Additionally, note that there’s no noticeable difference in microphone quality between the Pro X and X2 headset. If you’re a competitive-level gamer, or you just want to get the best microphone quality available, you might want to gravitate toward a dedicated standing mic (I personally use the Rode XCM50).

Engage

If you’re shopping for a professional-grade headset for gaming, then it’s hard to look past the Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed. I’m so glad that Logitech has hit it out of the park once again with a terrific headset, rich in features and sound quality, and improving on a design that I already loved.

All of my problems with the headset boil down to minor issues, and I could happily use this headset going forward. That being said, the Pro X wireless headset is still brilliant, and at $50 cheaper, you’re likely not to miss much.

The Logitech G Pro X2 Lightspeed starts at $449.95, and is available in Black or White.