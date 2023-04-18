Latest EB Games Sale Has Deep Discounts On High-End Gaming Headsets

If your well-worn set of gaming headsets is starting to show its age, now might be a good time to upgrade. Part of the current Save On promotion at EB Games includes fairly deep discounts on higher-end headsets and audio from some of the biggest names in gaming audio. We’ve collected our top picks from the range of gaming headsets on sale for your perusal.
Astro
- Astro A50 Wireless (Gen 4) Headset (PlayStation, Xbox) – $449 (was $499)
- Astro A40 TR + Mixamp TR (Gen 4) Xbox One Headset – $319 (was $499)
- Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation (White, Navy) – $309 (was $379)
- Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox (White, Navy) – $309 (was $379)
- Astro A20 Wireless Gen 2 Headset (PlayStation, Xbox) – $209 (was $239)
Sony INZONE
- INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset – $369 (was $399)
- INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset – $199 (was $349.95)
- INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset – $99 (was $149.95)
Logitech
- Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset – $269 (was $319)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – $199 (was $239)
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – $99 (was $199.95)
- Logitech Pro Series Pro Gaming Headset V2 – $139 (was $249.95)
Razer
- Razer Kraken Hello Kitty Edition RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – $149 (was $179)
- Razer Kraken Bluetooth Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset – Quartz – $99 (was $169)
- Razer Barracuda X Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset – $99 (was $129.95)
RIG
- RIG 800 PRO HX Wireless Gaming Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)- $269 (was $299)
- RIG 700HS V2 Ultralight Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – $149 (was $219)
- RIG 700HX V2 Ultralight Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One – $149 (was $219)
- RIG 700HD Wireless Gaming Headset for PC – $149 (was $219)
Turtle Beach
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4 & PS5 – $229 (was $249.95)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Black Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation (Black, White) – $139 (was $169.95)
