‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Latest EB Games Sale Has Deep Discounts On High-End Gaming Headsets

David Smith

David Smith

Published 51 mins ago: April 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm -
Filed to:astro
audioeb gamesgaming headphonesgaming headsetgaming headsetsgaming peripheralsheadphonesinzonelogitechnoise cancelling headphonesrazersonyturtle beach
Latest EB Games Sale Has Deep Discounts On High-End Gaming Headsets
Image: Kotaku Australia

If your well-worn set of gaming headsets is starting to show its age, now might be a good time to upgrade. Part of the current Save On promotion at EB Games includes fairly deep discounts on higher-end headsets and audio from some of the biggest names in gaming audio. We’ve collected our top picks from the range of gaming headsets on sale for your perusal.

Astro

Sony INZONE

Logitech

Razer

RIG

Turtle Beach

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.