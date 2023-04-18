Latest EB Games Sale Has Deep Discounts On High-End Gaming Headsets

If your well-worn set of gaming headsets is starting to show its age, now might be a good time to upgrade. Part of the current Save On promotion at EB Games includes fairly deep discounts on higher-end headsets and audio from some of the biggest names in gaming audio. We’ve collected our top picks from the range of gaming headsets on sale for your perusal.

Astro

Sony INZONE

Logitech

Razer

RIG

Turtle Beach