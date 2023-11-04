There’s More To The Pink Logitech G Pro X Range Than Being Barbie’s Dream Gaming Set Up

Logitech has introduced the company’s Pro X line in pink, and frankly it has always been my dream to work and play with Barbie’s Dream Productivity Suite.

I’ve been playing around with the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard, Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset, and Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse for a little while now and I’ve frankly had a great time. Here are my thoughts.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Keyboard

Image: Alice Clarke

There is so much to love about this keyboard. The GX Brown tactile switches are clicky, but not too clicky, and feel really satisfying to press. The RGB is present, but not aggressive, which is good, because that could clash with the bright pink.

You can use it plugged in, or wireless with a Lightspeed USB adapter (and there is a place on the underside of the board to store the dongle when you’re not using it). The adapter is tiny and easy to lose or blend in with other USB keys, which is frustrating. Having somewhere to store it helps, but it’s still annoying.

I love the media keys on the top of the board, and the obnoxiously loud volume dial could have been designed specifically for me, it’s so good. There are few things more satisfying than a big tactile volume dial. It also comes with a big hardcase so you can carry it around without concern.

Overall, it’s a good size, good width, the adjustable height has two levels, and it’s incredibly pink. Like, pinker than you think it is. The thing I don’t love is the high price tag. $369.95 is a lot for a keyboard that doesn’t come with a wrist rest.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Mouse

Image: Alice Clarke

It is almost ridiculous how light this mouse is. 63 is not a lot of grams. It glides well, it’s responsive. It’s aggressively pink.

I don’t think I’m the target audience for this mouse, because I prefer one with a bit more heft, but it depends on what kinds of games you play. If you value an incredibly light mouse, this is absolutely that. It’s also $299.95, which is certainly a lot for 63g of mouse.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Headset

Image: Alice Clarke

I absolutely love this $449.95 headset. It’s not perfect, I hate how easily lost the dongle is given how much people tend to move their headsets from device to device, but the spatial in the headset fantastic.

The leatherette ear cups I find get a bit too hot, but you also get a more breathable pair in the box. It is difficult to change ear cups, so it’s not something you’d want to do daily, however it’s fine for every now and then.

I find it gives me a bit of an advantage when I play, because I can hear the position of opponents before I see them. Plus, the microphone sounds so good.

On Wednesdays, gaming peripherals wear pink, and that comes with generational baggage for some stupid reason

There is a little voice in the back of many Millennial women’s heads that whispers “pink is bad, pink is weak, don’t let them see that you’re weak”. It comes from a childhood of soaking in “not like the other girls” propaganda. And it’s a load of nonsense. Pink is awesome. Pink is Barbies, 2003 pop punk (when combined with black), and it was masculine until the 1940s, showing that colours are just colours until we give them meaning.

Perhaps a lot of the hate for pink comes from the years of the pink and blue themed toy aisles, where the pink ones just had baby dolls and cutsie toys, and all the fun stuff was in the blue aisles. Those associations feel restrictive.

I think that’s why when I first saw this set up, my gut reaction was “oh god, they’re going after the ‘girl gamer’ crowd and trying to segment the market once more”. But: 1. Pink is just a colour and bringing my own baggage to it is unhelpful. 2. Even if this is aimed at girl gamers, that’s kinda awesome? This is top level gear that hasn’t been dumbed down or had a ‘pink tax’ put on it.

Also, again, colours aren’t gendered, they’re colours. And hot pink is awesome.

Logitech G Pro X Range Verdict

This whole suite of peripherals is expensive, but also absolutely excellent. I do worry about the tiny dongles getting lost. But they all feel great to use and look fantastic. If they sound like what you’re after, and fit in your budget, you should totally go for it.