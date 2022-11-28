The Logitech Pro Racing Wheel Is For Enthusiasts With Deep Pockets

The Logitech Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals deliver some of the best racing gameplay a hobbyist could possibly ask for, but it is indeed a gaming device for diehards.

Expensive, bulky, heavy and highly customisable, the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals aren’t a piece of kit you can simply slip away.

These gadgets demand an enthusiast; one who might have experience with racing wheels before, but also one ready to slap down the cash.

Over the past month, I’ve been playing with the kit in F1 22 and Forza Horizon 5. I’ll likely go on to play with it in Assetto Corsa and the Forza Motorsport game that comes out next year, but for now, here’s what I reckon about the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals.

Also, a subtle note: hi! I’m Zachariah Kelly. You may have seen me over on Gizmodo Australia, but this is my first review for Kotaku Australia. I love writing about car stuff so I jumped at the opportunity to do this review. I’ll be stopping in for this before David publically executes me for not playing Fortnite with him the other night.

Editor’s note: Friendship over. – David.

Drive to survive

So, firstly, Logitech’s new racing wheel and pedals might seem like a bit of an anomaly if you’ve never bought a piece of dedicated (specific) gaming gear.

Racing wheels are typically expensive and will only work with up-to-date racing games (with correct support). They’re also typically sold in two versions: PlayStation or Xbox/PC (I used the Xbox/PC version).

From the outset, these wheels are for enthusiasts that love racing games so much that they’re willing to fork out hundreds of dollars for a desk mountable wheel and under-desk pedals.

Now, in saying that, the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals are for the most diehard racing fans possible.

The wheel costs $1,500, while the pedals cost $600. This is a lot more expensive than Logitech’s other racing gear.

For example, the G923 Racing wheel costs $650, and it comes with the pedals included. The G920/G29 Racing Wheel costs $550, also with the pedals included.

So, yeah, woof. Not a sale from the outset, especially when the full kit costs roughly three-to-four times the cost of the next most expensive model.

But man, does it feel amazing to play with this gear.

Hit it

Most of my review was spent playing Forza Horizon 5 in first-person mode, with the car’s dash and gauges on the screen. I had set the game to manual without clutch after getting sick of clutch gearing (there’s nothing wrong with this, I just didn’t like doing it).

Holy cow, what an experience. Before I jump into describing the specs of this thing, I’ve put together a video of a race I did in Forza Horizon 5, where you can see the force feedback and fighting torque of the wheel.

The times I crashed and performed a bump-and-run were deliberate, trust me.

This wheel fights you. Going around corners too tight, overpowering a RWD, losing control on the dirt or being sideswiped, you’ll feel the might of the motors in this thing. It’s like trying to arm-wrestle a cyborg.

If you’re being silly with this thing, you may hurt a finger, but it’s not strong enough to break a bone or anything. Keep your fingers out of the inside of the wheel.

Unfortunately, I can’t do a terribly accurate side-by-side against Logitech’s other gear, but I know that I prefer the layout to the G923 (my brother owns this, and I’ve played Gran Turismo 7 with him on it before). I can, however, let you in on the specs.

The wheel is made of genuine leather, with magnetic gear shift paddles on the back. It has an inbuilt display for acceleration, braking force and clutch feedback, and has a maximum turning angle of 1080 degrees (the G20 only has 900 degrees).

It also provided up to 11Nm of torque feedback, up from the 2.3Nm on offer from the G923 and the G920.

All of this said, it’s strong.

I feel the need…

The last point I’ll make about the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals is that it feels amazing and that feedback is entirely customisable.

This involves using the Logitech G Hub app, where you can customise wheel strength, feedback, brake intensity and acceleration power.

So if you’re struggling with how weak or overpowering the responsiveness of this gear is, remember that it’s entirely customisable through the app.

Logitech even provides a greasing kit for if your pedals need a touch-up.

Zoom zoom

I recommend the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel if you love racing games, but keep your price point in mind.

Although this wheel feels premium and it has a higher torque response than the rest of the Logitech wheel range, you’re already an enthusiast if you’re considering a wheel like this.

Would I use it more than a controller in a racing game? Probably not. Is it fun to whip out from time-to-time, and gun it around a track? Absolutely.

This review is based on the PC version via a unit provided by the manufacturer, and was played using a custom PC, running a Ryzen 5 3600 and RTX 3060 12GB.