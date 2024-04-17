At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Racing wheels are niche gaming accessories, which means their price tags can be pretty steep. But if you’re someone with high-octane blood and a gaming diet that is predominately consumed by titles like Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Motorsport, then a racing wheel could be worth the investment.

If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing one of these controllers due to their price tag, you’ll be happy to learn that a few of Logitech’s steering wheels are currently on sale. As far as racing wheels go, Logitech is one of the go-to brands for quality and durability, making them a great choice if you’re buying your first or replacing an old one – especially when these discounts range from $192 to $256 off .

Which Logitech racing wheels are on sale?

Logitech’s G29 and G920 Driving Force wheels, which both include a steering wheel and pedals and usually retail up to $549.95 a pop, are currently on sale. You can nab the Logitech G29 wheel for $358, while the G920 wheel is going for $329.

If you’re looking to buy your first racing wheel, these are both solid options. The key difference between either wheel is their console compatibility. The Logitech G920 racing wheel will only work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, while the G29 wheel works with the PlayStation 4 and PS5. Both steering wheels are compatible with a PC, so take your pick if that’s your speed.

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer and want to add a gear shifter into the mix, you can also nab this combo pack. It includes the G920 wheel with a Driving Force Shifter for $383 (down from $639). Considering the Driving Force Shifter goes for $89.95, that’s a pretty solid bargain combo.

If you’re looking for something a bit extra, both the Xbox and PlayStation editions of the Logitech G923 Trueforce racing wheels are on sale too. The PlayStation-compatible G923 and the Xbox-compatible G923 are currently going for $438. Both wheels usually retail for $649.95. In short, the G23 series is the next step up for Logitech’s driving wheel range – but more on that in a moment.

If you want to get a shifter into the mix, there’s also a bundle deal available for both versions of the G923 wheel:

What can these Logitech steering wheels do?

If you’ve never used a racing wheel before, these controllers are designed to replicate the feel of driving an actual car by replicating the force feedback and resistance of the steering wheel and pedals.

The Logitech G29/G920 is a sturdy steering wheel and pedal set that uses a dual-motor system and helical gears to provide precise force feedback while driving. Much like an actual car, the wheel also has a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation.

In terms of games, these Logitech steering wheels are compatible with recent and popular titles like Forza Motorsport, F1 23, Gran Turismo 7, and, most importantly, Lawn Mowing Simulator. You can find a full list of Xbox, PlayStation and PC games that the Logitech G29/G920 steering wheel is compatible with at the end of this page.

The G923 wheels are very similar to the G29/G920, but now include the Trueforce system. This feature is designed to heighten your sense of immersion while driving by providing a higher quality of real-time force feedback. The full list of G923-compatible games is available here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

