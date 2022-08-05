Mario Kart 8 DLC Leaks Hint At Rest Of New Courses

Nintendo hasn’t revealed what the majority of Mario Kart 8’s new courses will be, but players think they already know thanks to some clues reportedly left in the latest DLC files. Dataminers say the latest update contains a ton of leftover music references that hint at what 14 of the remaining 32 courses will be.

“Nintendo left then song prefetches to many future dlc courses in the BGM.bars of wave 2,” dataminer Fishguy6564 wrote on Twitter Thursday night. The discovery, apparently made by YouTube account recordreader, led to a list of music tracks pointing to various courses from past games in the Mario Kart series that would presumably appear in future DLC.

The full list is:

Peach Gardens (DS)

Boo Lake of Broken Pier (GBA)

Alpine Pass (3DS)

Berline Byways (Tour)

Waluigi Stadium (GCN)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

Los Angeles Laps (Tour)

Sunset Wilds (GBA)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Combining this apparent new info with Fishguy’s past datamining of the first DLC wave revealed a pretty thorough portrait of what types of courses could be coming in the future.

Here is what was he was able to decipher pic.twitter.com/KzEdWKTaCz — Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) August 5, 2022

A lot of the courses are from Tour, the mobile Mario Kart spin-off. That’s not terrible news considering that the MK8 versions of many of those have been excellent so far. But players did quickly point out that if accurate, this means there are only two more Nintendo DS stages coming, and since one of them is Peach Gardens, not all of the fan-favourites like Airship Fortress, Luigi’s Mansion, and DK Summit will make the cut.

Fans will still have to wait a bit to see if these leaks get confirmed and how the rest of the question marks will be filled in. MK8’s Booster Course Pass will add the remaining 32 new courses between now and the end of 2023.