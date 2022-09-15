Deltarune Has Cool New Music And Art For Undertale’s Anniversary

The creator of Undertale just posted new updates to his new series’ next highly anticipated chapters. Toby Fox said that Deltarune Chapters 3-5 production is well underway, although the new parts of the game won’t be released this year. But he did show the community new music and screenshots. Take a look:

Screenshot: Toby Fox

Screenshot: Toby Fox

Deltarune is an RPG set in the Undertale universe, and has been in development since 2018. The last time that Fox gave an update was on September 18 last year, in which he released chapter 2 of Deltarune for free. He then promised that fans will be able to pay for the full Deltarune experience once he finishes chapters 3, 4, and 5. According to today’s post, the development team was mostly focused right now on parts 3 and 4.

But it sounds like they’ve still made a lot of progress since then. Deltarune now has “a few more” developers, and the production pacing is “definitely improved from last time.” There were “certain aspects” that ate up a lot of time, but it seems that Fox’s team has overcome that road bump, saying that from here on out, things should move a lot more smoothly

Fox also revealed that some musical soundtracks will only be available in town if you recruit certain characters who will get together to form a band! Also, more characters will have their own rooms (is this anything, Deltarune fandom?). But you won’t be able to experience any of it for the rest of this year. Once the newer parts of the game do come out, it’s expected to cost more than Undertale, which is currently $US9.99 ($14) on Steam.

In lieu of buying Deltarune, Fox advised that fans should direct their funds to their charity auction, Spamton Sweepstakes. The auction will start on September 17 at 12 P.M. P.T. and run for 24 hours on the official Deltarune website. Fox reassured fans that the event will be approachable for both “Spamton lovers and haters alike.”