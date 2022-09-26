Last Of Us TV Show Gets Its First Full Trailer

Today, HBO released the first big trailer for the upcoming Last Of Us live-action TV show. The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. No specific release date has been shared by HBO, but it will be premiering next year in 2023.

This new official teaser trailer was released today as part of the annual Last Of Us Day celebrations. Every September 26, the same day the virus reached critical mass in the games, fans around the world celebrate the series, and its also become a key day for Sony and Naughty Dog to announce big new projects or events connected to the popular post-apocalyptic PlayStation exclusive series.

We had previously seen a small bit of footage from the show courtesy of a larger completion video released by HBO back in August. But that was just a small taste. This trailer gives fans their first big look at the upcoming show, which also stars Nick Offerman and Bill.