Our Favourite Cosplay From C2E2 2022

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, aka C2E2, was one of the very last shows we got to feature before the pandemic hit in early 2020, so it’s great being able to welcome the event back into the rotation in 2022 after a couple of years on the sideline.

That 2020 show was an absolute highlight, a gallery from an event that drew in almost 100,000 guests, and while this year’s comeback event wasn’t as big — attendance figures haven’t even been officially released — cosplayers still turned up in droves to one of the country’s most important nerd shows.

Held at McCormick Place — reportedly the “largest convention centre in North America — C2E2 2022 took place between August 5-7, and in the gallery and video below (both by Mineralblu, whose work you can see here) you’ll see some of our favourite cosplay from the weekend.

Note that you’ll find each cosplayer’s character and series information watermarked on each image, along with their social media details.