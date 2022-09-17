See Games Differently

Please Look At These Life-Sized Lego Pokémon

Published 1 hour ago: September 17, 2022 at 3:30 pm -
Filed to:lego
lego mastermaster builderPokémon
Image: Dave Holder / Kotaku Australia

Dave Holder is an Australian LEGO Master Builder, and has previously been crowned as Melbourne’s LEGO Master Model Builder.

Holder is currently showing off his work at Melbourne’s Crunchyroll Expo, so we decided to have a look, take some photos, and show it all off to you guys. They were very cute and felt like they were real. And also, they were my friends.

Image: Dave Holder / Kotaku Australia
Image: Dave Holder / Kotaku Australia

Holder has been building Pokémon LEGO for a number of years, bringing his work to many a convention. You can check out more of his work below.

Image: Dave Holder
Image: Dave Holder
Image: Dave Holder

You can find Holder here on Instagram, and you can see his work at Crunchyroll Expo at Melbourne Exhibition Convention Centre, but I’d recommend getting here early lest you wish to wait in the Great Line of Doom.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

