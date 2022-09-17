Please Look At These Life-Sized Lego Pokémon

Dave Holder is an Australian LEGO Master Builder, and has previously been crowned as Melbourne’s LEGO Master Model Builder.

Holder is currently showing off his work at Melbourne’s Crunchyroll Expo, so we decided to have a look, take some photos, and show it all off to you guys. They were very cute and felt like they were real. And also, they were my friends.

Holder has been building Pokémon LEGO for a number of years, bringing his work to many a convention. You can check out more of his work below.

You can find Holder here on Instagram, and you can see his work at Crunchyroll Expo at Melbourne Exhibition Convention Centre, but I’d recommend getting here early lest you wish to wait in the Great Line of Doom.