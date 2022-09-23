See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 27 mins ago: September 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Greetings gamers, what’s cookin’?

As you probably know, we haven’t had a ScribbleTaku for three weeks. First I had my week off, and then my journey to a convention threw a spanner in the works. Everything was happening so much.

But never fear, we’re back for another round!

Last ScribbleTaku proved to be a headscratcher, and maybe even looked like other games I wasn’t aware of. Alas, the game I was going for was the fire-starting simulator Little Inferno!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Tomorrow Corporation

The winner of this round is xzacutor! Shouts out!

This next one is easier, but I’m also looking for specifics here in terms of which entry in the series it is. Think about the tone. What game is it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.