ScribbleTaku 2

Greetings gamers, what’s cookin’?

As you probably know, we haven’t had a ScribbleTaku for three weeks. First I had my week off, and then my journey to a convention threw a spanner in the works. Everything was happening so much.

But never fear, we’re back for another round!

Last ScribbleTaku proved to be a headscratcher, and maybe even looked like other games I wasn’t aware of. Alas, the game I was going for was the fire-starting simulator Little Inferno!

The winner of this round is xzacutor! Shouts out!

This next one is easier, but I’m also looking for specifics here in terms of which entry in the series it is. Think about the tone. What game is it?