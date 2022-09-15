See Games Differently

Sonic Fans Are Getting Whiffs Of Evangelion From New Frontiers Trailer

1
Published 45 mins ago: September 15, 2022 at 12:37 pm -
Filed to:anime
evangelionneon genesis evangelionsachielsegasonicsonic frontierssonic team
This is easily one of the stupidest things I've ever drawn. Worth it. (Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia)

Yet another trailer has dropped for Sonic Frontiers, and it’s looking… familiar.

As we come closer and closer to the release of Sonic Frontiers, the good folks at Team Sonic have been giving fans of the blue blur more and more to get excited about.

With the most recent trailer shown at Tokyo Game Show, we see Sonic running around, fighting robo-baddies and getting his rings. The background music, which is Vandalise by ONE OK ROCK, is reminiscent of the noughties era of 3D Sonic games (I stand by the fact that the Sonic Adventure 2 Battle soundtrack is one of the best VGOSTs ever made). You can check the full video out below.

But then we see Sonic fighting a big ol’ fella. Real large, nasty mech-type thing. This guy right here.

Image: SEGA

Spooky, huh? My boy needs to work on his posture. However, upon seeing this gargantuan individual in the Sonic Frontiers trailer, the first thing I thought when I saw it was…

Image: Madman Entertainment

Sachiel, the third Angel from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

It’s uncanny, right? I thought I was going stark-raving mad. I also thought I was alone in this thought, but it’s important to remember that no thought is ever original, and you are never alone.

So what does this mean, then? Is Sonic Frontiers going to be filled with mecha versions of biblically-accurate angels for Sonic to go turbo on after eating as many Chaos Emeralds as his body will allow him? Is Sonic detrimental to making sure the Third Impact doesn’t happen? Is Tails going to get into the fucking robot again?

I guess all will be revealed when Sonic Frontiers comes out on November 8th, 2022.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

