Sonic Fans Are Getting Whiffs Of Evangelion From New Frontiers Trailer

Yet another trailer has dropped for Sonic Frontiers, and it’s looking… familiar.

As we come closer and closer to the release of Sonic Frontiers, the good folks at Team Sonic have been giving fans of the blue blur more and more to get excited about.

With the most recent trailer shown at Tokyo Game Show, we see Sonic running around, fighting robo-baddies and getting his rings. The background music, which is Vandalise by ONE OK ROCK, is reminiscent of the noughties era of 3D Sonic games (I stand by the fact that the Sonic Adventure 2 Battle soundtrack is one of the best VGOSTs ever made). You can check the full video out below.

But then we see Sonic fighting a big ol’ fella. Real large, nasty mech-type thing. This guy right here.

Spooky, huh? My boy needs to work on his posture. However, upon seeing this gargantuan individual in the Sonic Frontiers trailer, the first thing I thought when I saw it was…

Sachiel, the third Angel from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

It’s uncanny, right? I thought I was going stark-raving mad. I also thought I was alone in this thought, but it’s important to remember that no thought is ever original, and you are never alone.

Why does it look like Sonic is fighting an angel from Evangelion? pic.twitter.com/LTNvJXr0TM — Aku (#1 Sharon Mcgee Enjoyer) (@TheEternalEvil) September 14, 2022

Ah yes, Sonic Vs the 3rd Angel, Mecha Sachiel pic.twitter.com/tYqhRmlxLM — NCH (@NCHproductions) September 14, 2022

New Sonic boss looks like a Eva Angel pic.twitter.com/uLa4mO6uDa — 🎃 Sour 🍂 (@Sourdust_Art) September 14, 2022

So what does this mean, then? Is Sonic Frontiers going to be filled with mecha versions of biblically-accurate angels for Sonic to go turbo on after eating as many Chaos Emeralds as his body will allow him? Is Sonic detrimental to making sure the Third Impact doesn’t happen? Is Tails going to get into the fucking robot again?

I guess all will be revealed when Sonic Frontiers comes out on November 8th, 2022.