See Games Differently

VR Sword-Fighter Broken Edge Will Teach You How To Be A Better Fencer

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 min ago: September 8, 2022 at 11:19 am -
Filed to:broken edge
quest 2sword fightingswordsvr
VR Sword-Fighter Broken Edge Will Teach You How To Be A Better Fencer
Image: Broken Edge, TREBUCHET

While I was casting around for stories this morning, I came across TheGamer’s Andy Kelly reporting on a new VR game called Broken Edge. I became enamoured with it immediately.

It’s a VR game about fencing and sword fighting, one that requires accurate footwork, positioning and finesse. Here, look:

Broken Edge feels perfectly suited for VR — taking a very tactile, physical, and (maybe a little) dangerous activity and making it a fun digital experience. There’s a reason people loved the lightsaber dojo in Vader Immortal! Everyone loves waving a sword around in VR.

Where Broken Edge introduces wrinkles and complications to combat to keep every battle lively. Players can choose from several classes to match their preferred playstyle. The Barbarian is a two-handed sword class about heavy slashing and unpredictable swings. The Samurai is a two-handed sword class all about rhythm and stances. The Tyrant uses a single, heavy, two-handed blade in the half-swording style (gripping the hilt with one hand and the blade with the other for more powerful thrusts). The Knight deploys a standard sword-and-board shield combo but requires technical proficiency. Finally, the Duellist uses a high-finesse, piercing and fencing setup.

Depending on your style and how crafty you are with it, you can carve up your opponent’s gear. Swords break, shields shatter, and armour can be broken or pierced.

Like real-world fencing, the core of the game’s combat is identifying a gap in your opponent’s defence and landing a hit before they can do the same to you. Modern fencing is generally a style match to ensure a more even playing field. Broken Edge makes things interesting by playing different styles against one another. Is a samurai’s patient defence a match for an unpredictable Barbarian? Can a Duellist dance around a Knight’s shield to get a strike in?

All of this, and it has a competitive online scene? Are we taking fencing online in 2022? I will need to convert my office into the Holodeck to facilitate this.

Anyway, it all seems like very good gear, and Andy’s write-up has only made me more intrigued. I knew I held onto my Quest 2 for a reason.

Broken Edge has a tentative release window for November-December this year. You can check it out on Steam over here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.