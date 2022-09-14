Welcome To White Castle

Ken Fairclough is an artist at BioWare who has worked on stuff like Mass Effect, Anthem, Star Citizen and the Alita: Battle Angel movie.
You can see more of Ken’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
