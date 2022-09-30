What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Oh my lord, it’s Friday once again.

You made it through another week! Well done! One last chance to rest and recharge before a decent chunk of us descend on the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre next weekend for PAX Australia.

What am I playing this weekend? Well, now that it’s on Game Pass, my regular squad is back on Valheim. There’s been a few changes to Valheim since it launched, but it remains one of the more interesting and enjoyable survival games I’ve ever played. I still waiting for curved surfaces for building, though. It’ll happen one day. My faith will be rewarded, I know it. Cross-play was added in the most recent update, too, so now, even if you’re playing on Xbox and your friends are on PC, you can still join their server. If you’ve never played it before, now’s a great time to get involved.

I’m also diving into (deep breath) FIFA 23. Honestly, I’m not a big follower of association football but I do enjoy dabbling in FIFA when the review code arrives in my inbox every year. This year, the warm-up match during installation set my difficulty to semi-pro, so I feel like I’m getting better! Obviously, I will playing Richmond AFC because that’s just who I am as a person.

Ruby tells me she is playing The Spirit and the Mouse this weekend. Haven’t heard of it? I hadn’t either.

It looks cute! It’s a game about a pikachu and I dare you to prove me wrong. Ruby also tells me she’s playing the new demo of Knuckle Sandwich.

And with that, over to you. What are you playing this weekend? Starting something new? Picking up an old favourite? Resting up before PAX? Let us know!

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thank you for hanging out with us again this week (and for popping back to see us when the content was slower while I was off sick). We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday for PAX Week!

Cheers.