A Bunch Of Great Assassin’s Creed Games Flood PS Plus This Month

Sony’s revamped PS Plus service is getting bigger and better every month, and October opens the sluice gates on a torrent of great games. There’s Assassin’s Creed III and Syndicate, yes, but also a ton of Dragon Quest games, the recent remaster of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and even former Xbox Series X/S exclusive, The Medium. The only thing that’s missing are the PlayStation classics long-time PS4 and PS5 owners have been waiting years for.

Here’s the full list of what gets added to PS Plus Extra on October 18:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Hohokum

Inside

The Medium

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition

Bloober Team’s The Medium is the only one on the list exclusive to PS5. The rest are PS4 titles, but playable on PS5, except for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which still doesn’t run right on Sony’s current-gen console. Inside is still one of my favourite cinematic adventure games ever, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is perfect JRPG comfort food as it starts getting chilly outside.

Update: the PS Access video that mentions Ridge Racer 2 for PS+ Premium Classics this month has been taken down



..so probably.. don't expect that one anymore pic.twitter.com/CR7pp2BKXX — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 12, 2022

Much less impressive is what’s coming to PS Plus Premium, the third and most expensive tier of the service. Now in its fourth month, the $US18 ($25) a month subscription’s library is still missing a ton of classic games, and the latest arrivals don’t do a ton to fix that:

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Limbo

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Everyday Shooter

Castlevania and Everyday Shooter are still on PS3, meaning you can only play them via streaming. The rest are on PS4 and can therefor be played natively. That’s great news for anyone who’s been drooling over the Street Fighter VI beta and is now hankering to revisit the fighting game series’ PS3 hit. But it’s still far from what diehards would want from the premium tier.

For a moment, it looked like Sony might quietly be bringing Ridge Racer 2 to PS Plus in October. The game wasn’t listed on the PlayStation Blog, but it was included in the new PS Plus trailer. Unfortunately, Sony removed the video just a few hours later. Maybe next month will get a short glimpse of Ridge Racer Revolution.